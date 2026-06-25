'Bengaluru can be a lonely city': Entrepreneur shares 7 things that stood out after moving from Mumbai

In a post on X, Bhalekar listed seven observations from his first week in the Karnataka capital, touching on everything from loneliness and startup culture to food, weather and the city's notorious traffic.

He began by describing Bengaluru as a city where many residents have moved away from home to pursue their careers, saying that it shapes the city's social culture.

"Bangalore can be a lonely city. Most people have left home to build a career here. That's why house parties, board game nights, screenings, running clubs, and dating apps are everywhere," he wrote.

He also advised newcomers to be mindful of the people they surround themselves with.

“Find a few people with good intentions and keep them close. STAY AWAY from transactional people.”

'This City Is Obsessed With Building' According to Bhalekar, one of the biggest differences he noticed was Bengaluru's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"This city is obsessed with building. I've met 15+ founders in one week, attended 3 networking events, and almost every conversation eventually becomes about how to solve a problem with tech," he wrote.

He also reflected on conversations around startup funding, saying Bengaluru encouraged him to think beyond conventional business metrics.

“Bangalore taught me to think bigger. I met someone who had just crossed $500 MRR and was preparing to raise at a $20M valuation. The math didn't make sense at first, until I realized startups are also about storytelling, timing, and finding the one investor who believes in your vision.”

Weather, Traffic And Food Like many first-time visitors to Bengaluru, Bhalekar said the city's weather lived up to its reputation.

"The weather deserves every bit of the hype. Coming from Mumbai, I genuinely forgot what sweating feels like. For a metropolitan city, I don't think any place in India comes close."

He also joked that navigating Bengaluru's traffic requires careful planning.

"Plan your commute before you plan your outfit. I book my cab before I even start getting ready. That's the only way I have a chance of reaching on time."

Bhalekar said Bengaluru's food scene was another pleasant surprise.

“The food surprised me. Healthier, less oily, and many restaurants proudly show their kitchens and hygiene standards. It genuinely feels like people care about the quality of what they serve.”

Another observation that stood out to him was how people introduced themselves.

"This is the first city where people exchanged Twitter handles before LinkedIn. People care more about what you're building, thinking, and shipping than what's written on your résumé."

Summing up his experience, Bhalekar acknowledged that Bengaluru has its shortcomings but said the city rewards ambition.

“Overall, Bangalore isn't perfect. The traffic will test your patience every day. But if you're ambitious and willing to put yourself out there, it's one of the most energizing cities you can be in.”

Internet Weighs In The post has garnered over 45,400 views on X and prompted a flurry of reactions from users, many of whom related to Bhalekar's observations.

One user commented, "Loved the experience you've shared specially for someone whose always been a Mumbaikar and has 2nd thoughts of Blr being the next city."

Another wrote, "Absolutely correct about weather, it's completely out of equation among things to worry about."

A third user said, "quite aptly summarised !"

Not everyone agreed with Bhalekar's assessment, however.

"Majority of the population is salaried class in Bangalore. The 'builders' you are talking about are just in 1 or 2 small areas. For rest, the city is only about the job and nothing else," another user commented.