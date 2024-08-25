Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reverts after being trolled, asks ‘Is Brahmin hate intentional?’

A couple of days after Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari stirred a controversy by posting her photo by captioning it as '#Brahmin genes', netizens have criticized the CEO of JustBurstOut for being 'casteist'.
Despite being lambasted and criticized by social media users, Tiwari took it straightforwardly and gave a befitting reply, according to her.
She took to X and claimed that 'hate against Brahmins is truly next-level'. She wrote, “Just one harmless tweet, and the so-called social justice crusaders lost their minds. Hate against Brahmins is truly next-level.”
Just one harmless tweet, and the so-called social justice crusaders lost their minds.— Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 23, 2024
Hate against Brahmins is truly next-level. pic.twitter.com/9g5dqv4YWO
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur also shared a Hindustan Times report's screenshot.
Apart from these, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur asked if Brahmin hate intentional? Tiwari wrote, “In the last 24 hours, thousands have proudly declared their Brahmin identity, trending #BrahminGenes But how many politicians shared it? When it's time to stand up for Brahmins, they vanish. Is Brahmin hate intentional? Are Brahmins being made scapegoats for petty politics?”
In the last 24 hours, thousands have proudly declared their Brahmin identity, trending #BrahminGenes— Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 25, 2024
But how many politicians shared it? When it's time to stand up for Brahmins, they vanish.
Is Brahmin hate intentional? Are Brahmins being made scapegoats for petty politics?
She even described Brahmins' journey in India.
Fairytale of Brahmins in India-— Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 25, 2024
> born
> study hard
> lose college seat despite scoring top marks
> no hope of govt job, thanks to #Reservation
> work in private sector
> pay most taxes
> no help from govt
> get abused daily by activists
> treated as 3rd class citizen
> die
Replying to author Chetan Bhagat's comment, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur wrote, “Is hatred against Brahmins uniting Hindus? Is Reservation uniting Hindus? Is the Caste Census uniting Hindus? But when Brahmins decide to take a stand for themselves, suddenly, Hindu unity is in danger.”
Is hatred against Brahmins uniting Hindus?— Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 25, 2024
Is Reservation uniting Hindus?
Is the Caste Census uniting Hindus?
But when Brahmins decide to take a stand for themselves, suddenly, Hindu unity is in danger. https://t.co/uUvLlx4nQp
Earlier on 22 August, Anuradha Tiwari posted a picture of herself flexing triceps on X with a caption: ‘Brahmin genes’
Brahmin genes 💪 pic.twitter.com/MCcRnviJcY— Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 22, 2024
The post has garnered over 5.8 million views and has gone viral.
Tiwari is no stranger to controversy. In an August 2022 post, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Tiwari had said, “I am a general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres of land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from a well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have a problem with reservation?”
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess