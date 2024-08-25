Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reverts after being trolled, asks ‘Is Brahmin hate intentional?’

  • Despite being lambasted and criticized by social media users, Tiwari took it straightforwardly and gave a befitting reply, according to her.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari.
Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari.(X/@talk2anuradha)

A couple of days after Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari stirred a controversy by posting her photo by captioning it as '#Brahmin genes', netizens have criticized the CEO of JustBurstOut for being 'casteist'.

Despite being lambasted and criticized by social media users, Tiwari took it straightforwardly and gave a befitting reply, according to her.

Also Read | Was Asaduddin Owaisi’s grandfather a Hindu Brahmin? AIMIM chief says this

She took to X and claimed that 'hate against Brahmins is truly next-level'. She wrote, “Just one harmless tweet, and the so-called social justice crusaders lost their minds. Hate against Brahmins is truly next-level.”

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur also shared a Hindustan Times report's screenshot.

Also Read | Wipro Consumer Care set to buy foods brand Brahmins

Apart from these, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur asked if Brahmin hate intentional? Tiwari wrote, “In the last 24 hours, thousands have proudly declared their Brahmin identity, trending #BrahminGenes But how many politicians shared it? When it's time to stand up for Brahmins, they vanish. Is Brahmin hate intentional? Are Brahmins being made scapegoats for petty politics?”

She even described Brahmins' journey in India.

Replying to author Chetan Bhagat's comment, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur wrote, “Is hatred against Brahmins uniting Hindus? Is Reservation uniting Hindus? Is the Caste Census uniting Hindus? But when Brahmins decide to take a stand for themselves, suddenly, Hindu unity is in danger.”

Earlier on 22 August, Anuradha Tiwari posted a picture of herself flexing triceps on X with a caption: ‘Brahmin genes’

The post has garnered over 5.8 million views and has gone viral.

Also Read | Tribal urination incident: Brahmins demand judicial probe, apology from CM for demolishing house of accused’s parents

Tiwari is no stranger to controversy. In an August 2022 post, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Tiwari had said, “I am a general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres of land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from a well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have a problem with reservation?”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 10:49 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reverts after being trolled, asks ‘Is Brahmin hate intentional?’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue