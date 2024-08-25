Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reverts after being trolled, asks ‘Is Brahmin hate intentional?’

A couple of days after Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari stirred a controversy by posting her photo by captioning it as '#Brahmin genes', netizens have criticized the CEO of JustBurstOut for being 'casteist'.

Despite being lambasted and criticized by social media users, Tiwari took it straightforwardly and gave a befitting reply, according to her.

She took to X and claimed that 'hate against Brahmins is truly next-level'. She wrote, “Just one harmless tweet, and the so-called social justice crusaders lost their minds. Hate against Brahmins is truly next-level.”

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur also shared a Hindustan Times report's screenshot.

Apart from these, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur asked if Brahmin hate intentional? Tiwari wrote, “In the last 24 hours, thousands have proudly declared their Brahmin identity, trending #BrahminGenes But how many politicians shared it? When it's time to stand up for Brahmins, they vanish. Is Brahmin hate intentional? Are Brahmins being made scapegoats for petty politics?”

She even described Brahmins' journey in India.

Replying to author Chetan Bhagat's comment, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur wrote, “Is hatred against Brahmins uniting Hindus? Is Reservation uniting Hindus? Is the Caste Census uniting Hindus? But when Brahmins decide to take a stand for themselves, suddenly, Hindu unity is in danger.”

Earlier on 22 August, Anuradha Tiwari posted a picture of herself flexing triceps on X with a caption: ‘Brahmin genes’

The post has garnered over 5.8 million views and has gone viral.