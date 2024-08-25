Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reverts after being trolled, asks ‘Is Brahmin hate intentional?’

Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reverts after being trolled, asks ‘Is Brahmin hate intentional?’

Livemint

  • Despite being lambasted and criticized by social media users, Tiwari took it straightforwardly and gave a befitting reply, according to her.

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari.

A couple of days after Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anuradha Tiwari stirred a controversy by posting her photo by captioning it as '#Brahmin genes', netizens have criticized the CEO of JustBurstOut for being 'casteist'.

Despite being lambasted and criticized by social media users, Tiwari took it straightforwardly and gave a befitting reply, according to her.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

She took to X and claimed that 'hate against Brahmins is truly next-level'. She wrote, “Just one harmless tweet, and the so-called social justice crusaders lost their minds. Hate against Brahmins is truly next-level."

The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur also shared a Hindustan Times report's screenshot.

Apart from these, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur asked if Brahmin hate intentional? Tiwari wrote, “In the last 24 hours, thousands have proudly declared their Brahmin identity, trending #BrahminGenes But how many politicians shared it? When it's time to stand up for Brahmins, they vanish. Is Brahmin hate intentional? Are Brahmins being made scapegoats for petty politics?"

She even described Brahmins' journey in India.

Replying to author Chetan Bhagat's comment, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur wrote, “Is hatred against Brahmins uniting Hindus? Is Reservation uniting Hindus? Is the Caste Census uniting Hindus? But when Brahmins decide to take a stand for themselves, suddenly, Hindu unity is in danger."

Earlier on 22 August, Anuradha Tiwari posted a picture of herself flexing triceps on X with a caption: ‘Brahmin genes’

The post has garnered over 5.8 million views and has gone viral.

Tiwari is no stranger to controversy. In an August 2022 post, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Tiwari had said, “I am a general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres of land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from a well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have a problem with reservation?"

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.