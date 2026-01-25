Bengaluru CEO praises Blinkit after midnight medicine order triggers doctor follow-up call

A Bengaluru-based startup founder has drawn attention to quick-commerce platform Blinkit after a late-night medicine order turned into an experience he said went beyond simple delivery.

In a post shared on X, BG Mahesh recounted how a family member placed an order for an over-the-counter medicine on Blinkit close to midnight. While the speed of the delivery itself was expected, what caught him off guard was a follow-up call from a doctor — even before the medicine arrived.

According to Mahesh, the doctor called to ask basic but important questions, including the patient’s age and symptoms, to better understand the situation. Sharing the incident online, he wrote that the proactive medical check felt reassuring, especially given the timing of the order.

“Well done, Blinkit. We cannot expect this kind of service anywhere else in the world,” he said in his post, praising the platform for adding a layer of care to what was otherwise a routine purchase.

Check out the post here:

The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom have increasingly turned to instant delivery apps for essentials, including medicines, during emergencies or at odd hours. Several users responded by sharing similar experiences, noting how quick-commerce platforms have become an important support system for urban households, particularly late at night.

A user wrote, “In certain arenas, our country is indeed better than many Western countries. Its just that the cons still outweigh the pros.”

Another user wrote, “True. It's one of its best features.”

“Whatever people may say Blinkit has changed the life of people . Quick and now even ambulance , doctor’s help , any time and almost everything . Even urgent documents etc etc . This great service and value addition . Blinkit hai to mumkin hai,” the third user wrote on X.

“Very true. And in USA delivery guy will demand 10 times the medicine value as tips. You live or die, but give tips,” the fourth wrote.

Some users highlighted how such services have reduced the stress of finding open pharmacies during emergencies, while others compared the experience favourably with traditional delivery models that focus solely on speed. A few commenters also pointed out that medical follow-ups, even for non-prescription drugs, can help prevent misuse and provide added peace of mind.

The incident has also sparked a broader conversation about how quick-commerce platforms are expanding their role beyond groceries and daily essentials.