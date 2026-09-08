Bengaluru CEO reveals how hectic work schedule left him in ICU for 4 months: ‘Sunday was just a slower Monday’

Sivaram Briyas, co-founder of MillD Protein Atta, has opened up about how years of working long hours took a serious toll on his health, eventually leaving him in intensive care (ICU) for four months.

Briyas said his demanding professional routine meant that even weekends rarely offered a break. Looking back at his career, he wrote on LinkedIn, “For most of my career, Sunday was just a slower Monday,” describing how frequently he worked on Sundays.

What did Briyas usually do on Sundays? Briyas, who founded Briyas Tofu in 2014, said his weekends were often occupied by factory visits and work-related calls. Although he was sometimes physically at home with his family, he admitted that he was mentally preoccupied with work.

“I answered calls. I visited the factory ‘for ten minutes’ that became three hours. I told my family I was present while my mind ran inventory numbers,” he confessed.

What happened after years of overworking? The prolonged work routine eventually had serious consequences for Briyas’ health, leading to a hospital stay.

“Then I spent four months in an ICU, and I got all my off days at once,” said Briyas.

The experience forced him to step back and reconsider his approach to work and recovery. During his hospitalisation, he reflected on advice from his doctors, who explained that the body rebuilds itself during periods of rest rather than during physical exertion.

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What did his doctors teach him about rest? Briyas said his time in hospital helped him understand the importance of allowing the body to recover.

“Lying there, I kept thinking about something the doctors told me about recovery. The body doesn't grow stronger during effort. It grows stronger during rest. The surgery is the damage. The healing happens in between, in the sleeping, the eating, the waiting,” he said.

How did he apply this lesson to business? The experience also changed the way Briyas looked at entrepreneurship. He came to believe that stepping away from work can give founders the space needed to think more clearly and spot insights that may otherwise be missed.

“The thinking that changes a company rarely happens in the meeting. It happens on the walk after the meeting. The customer insight doesn't arrive while staring at a dashboard. It arrives at a Sunday lunch, watching how your own family actually eats,” Briyas wrote on LinkedIn.

Briyas said his approach to work-life balance has changed since his hospitalisation. Although he continues to believe in putting in considerable effort, he has made a conscious decision to keep Sundays free from work.

“I still work hard. Probably harder than before, because now there's less time and more purpose.

“But I try to protect my Sundays now. Not because I've earned rest. Because rest is where the work completes itself,” he concluded.