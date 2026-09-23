Bengaluru CEO says no male hires from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP; cites alleged harassment by former employee

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has triggered a debate on social media after saying his company would not hire male candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, Karthik SG , founder of A1 Sports World wrote, “Im sorry for this...

But today we have made it very clear after lengthy discussion and quarrel...

We will not hire any male candidates in our company who come from these 4 states in north india...

Uttar Pradesh.

Rajasthan.

Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh.

We do have 1 Rajasthani already working for us. She has 100% supposed this.”

The post drew sharply divided reactions, with some users questioning the decision while others expressed support for it.

‘My company my rules’: CEO responds to criticism One user called the decision “extremely ignorant, unprofessional and bigoted”, arguing that employees should be assessed on competence and, where relevant, individual conduct rather than their state of origin.

Responding to the criticism, Karthik wrote, “Buddy my company my rules, when you have your u set it...

Dont give me gyan on how i need to run my company.”

Another user backed Karthik, writing, “Great stand Kathik. We need more and more men like you. You shouldn’t be sorry at all. Gobar belt deserves this!”

A third user questioned whether such a policy could be justified by crime statistics, writing, “Your organisation your rules but if you just look at the current affairs and news, tell me which states don’t have crimes against women?

By that logic you have to hire from foreign countries only as all states from India, you will find one or other case of such things."

CEO cites alleged employee misconduct In a subsequent post, Karthik offered additional context for his decision. He said the issue began after an employee from one of the four states was fired following allegations of abusive behaviour towards female employees.

"Let me get this right again...

This mess started 2 weeks ago when an employee from one of the aforementioned mentioned state was fired, despite giving him warning 2wice he was still abusive to female employees, and he was forcing himself on one of them… We work with quite young kids… Do you think men with these ideology and mindset even deserve opportunity?"

Karthik also said his company has 32 employees, including 14 women, and that 20 employees come from other states, including 12 from non-South Indian states.

Jamui case adds to online debate The discussion comes amid renewed attention on the safety of women and minors after a video from Jamui, Bihar, allegedly showing a minor girl and her male companion being harassed by a group of people went viral.