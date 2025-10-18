Bengaluru CEO slams ‘tasteless gourmet meal’ of IndiGo, Oberoi Hotels. Airline responds 'delighted to know…'

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has criticised budget carrier IndiGo’s premium-flight meal and questioned the airline’s ‘gourmet cuisine’, calling it “tasteless”. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur detailed her experience in a now-viral post on X, sharing a snapshot of her in-flight meal from IndiGoStretch, the airline’s premium business class service.

“This is what @IndiGo6E calls gourmet cuisine for Stretch passengers! I prefer their regular items! Oberoi should introspect on this uninviting and tasteless menu — please do a customer survey and I bet you there will be a 100%,” Mazumdar-Shaw wrote.

She shared a picture of the in-flight menu she received on board. The first item listed was “German lentil and feta salad with beetroot aalouti.”

Other dishes on the menu included “Lavash with cream cheese yoghurt dip,” “Theedoi tres leches cake,” and “Mixed nuts with pink salt and pepper.” The menu also mentioned the selection of beverages available during the flight.

IndiGo responds In response to the passenger’s post, IndiGo issued a statement expressing appreciation for the feedback.

“Dear Ma’am, thank you for taking a moment to speak with us. We’re delighted to know that you enjoyed the overall Stretch experience. We truly appreciate your thoughts on our menu — feedback like yours helps us evolve. At IndiGo, we remain committed to offering the best possible experience to our valued customers. Rest assured, we’ll work closely with our partner, The Oberoi, to further refine our offerings and make your future journeys with us even more delightful,” the airline said in a statement.

How did social media users react? One user asked, “What would you rather prefer?” The billionaire replied, “My magic upma or noodles or even sandwiches!” Another commented, “Haha, I feel you! The ‘gourmet’ label often raises expectations, but the reality on board sometimes falls short. A good lounge meal before departure really sets the bar high, and yes, domestic in-flight menus often struggle to compete. Maybe airlines should run proper customer surveys before calling it gourmet.”

