Bengaluru CEO stirs controversy as she flexes her ‘Brahmin genes’; netizens ask ’Shouldn’t you be handling house’

Anuradha Tiwari, CEO of JustBurstOut, faced criticism for a 'casteist' caption on a social media post showing her flexing triceps. Her 'Brahmin genes' comment stirred significant online backlash.

Published24 Aug 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Anuradha Tiwari

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has stirred a fresh controversy with a post on the social media platform. Yesterday, Anuradha Tiwari, CEO of JustBurstOut, a content writing firm, posted a picture of herself flexing triceps on X (formerly Twitter).

But what is it that made the internet go into a frenzy?

It was Tiwari's "casteist" caption that accompanied the picture. The CEO has controversially captioned the photo as "Brahmin genes."

Check out Anuradha Tiwari's post:

Her post has garnered over 4 million views in a day on X.

Several social media users criticized Tiwari for casteism and urged her to "do better".

One user pointed out, rather sarcastically, that Brahmin girl “culturally” should be handling the house.

“Is it even allowed for Brahmin girl to dress up like this? I mean by cultural or religious structure. Shouldn't you be handling house. You are getting this showcasing privilege not because of being Brahmin but because Constitution let you have it. Say thanx to constitution,” the comment read.

Read another comment: “There's nothing Brahmanical about this picture.. Anyway all the freedom you and me are enjoying is only due to Dr. Ambedkar.. Give him his due credit and thank him every time you are able to enjoy the freedom that other women can't.”

“Precisely why casteism is still present! Being fit is good but attributing that to superior or specific genes , not the way to build one family one India,” said Supreme Court advocate Shashank Ratnoo.

“Heard that brahmin didn't bring any females with then and used Indian girls for reproduction hence they kept these women status below shudras. I think somebody also published DNA report supporting this claim,” a user said.

“Have some shame. Why do you even promote casteism in this generation. You are a loser,” another X user slammed her.

Notably, Tiwari is no stranger to controversy. Known for being an outspoken advocate for anti caste-based reservations, Tiwar's X bio says she belives in "One Family, One Reservation."

In an August 2022 post, Tiwari had said, “I am a general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres of land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 95% but my classmate who scored 60% & comes from a well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have a problem with reservation?”

 

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 04:11 PM IST
