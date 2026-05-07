Bengaluru couple swims from India to Sri Lanka in 10 hours: ‘Such an amazing feat’ - Video

A couple from Bengaluru achieved a rare feat by crossing a challenging sea route between Sri Lanka and India in 10 hours and 45 minutes. The couple, Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade, created history by swimming nearly 32 kilometres through the Indian Ocean.

After completing the challenge, the couple shared their excitement on Instagram, and the post quickly went viral, attracting a flood of congratulatory messages on social media. Many people described the achievement as inspiring and praised the pair for their determination and teamwork.

“We did it! Sri Lanka to India. 10 hrs 45 mins. Tough day out in the water. More details to follow after a 12-hour no-alarm sleep,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

How social media users reacted: Their post soon gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section with praise and support.

“Hats off,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Amazing!!!”

“What an inspiration,” one comment read. Another person wrote, “Huge congratulations to both of you.”

“Wow! Congratulations! That is such an incredible achievement,” another user said. The comments section was also filled with heart, fire and clapping emojis.

The swim was organised as part of an initiative backed by Manipal Hospitals. Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade took on the challenge of swimming from Talaimannar to Dhanushkodi, covering nearly 32 kilometres across open waters along the historic Ram Setu route.

Before beginning the swim, it was estimated that the journey would take between eight and 12 hours. The duo, both IT professionals in their early 30s, had previously participated in relay swims in the Indian Ocean, although this marked their first major long-distance attempt together as a pair. Prior to the event, they also addressed the media in Colombo, where they spoke about their training and the inspiration behind the challenge.

Several support boats accompanied them throughout the route, while paramedics and coast guards monitored the swim and ensured safety during the crossing. Beyond the sporting achievement, the initiative was also presented as an effort to celebrate and strengthen the cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka.

'I wanted to keep improving and achieve more' In a similar incident, a seven-year-old boy from India scripted history on May 1 after swimming between India and Sri Lanka. Ishank swam across the 29-km stretch of the Palk Strait on April 30. He started from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka and reached Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu in 9 hours and 50 minutes.

Ishank, who returned to Ranchi on Friday evening (May 1, 2026), said he was thrilled after completing the swim and was already aiming higher.