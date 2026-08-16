₹2.5 lakh to move into a 3BHK? Bengaluru couple details breakdown in viral video

Moving into a new home can come with several expenses, especially when belongings have to be shifted from another city. A Bengaluru couple recently shared how much they spent while moving into a three-bedroom apartment in South Bengaluru, with the total cost crossing ₹2.5 lakh.

The move Ana Mishra and her partner, Ishan, recently rented a 3BHK home in South Bengaluru. Mishra was already living in another apartment in the city, while Ishan relocated to Bengaluru from Kolkata.

The security deposit: the biggest expense According to Mishra, the largest expense during the move was the security deposit. The couple paid a deposit of ₹1.5 lakh for the 3BHK apartment in South Bengaluru.

Hiring a broker The couple decided to enlist the help of a broker to find the home. Mishra mentioned that while it was possible to find a house without a broker, they did not want to handle the entire search process themselves. They paid the broker a fee of ₹37,000, equivalent to one month's rent.

Shipping furniture from Kolkata The couple paid ₹60,000 to packers and movers to transport their furniture from Kolkata to Bengaluru. This included items such as a bed, shoe rack, dining table, and a king-size sofa.

Mishra noted that the ₹60,000 cost for shipping the furniture seemed reasonable to them. According to her, all their belongings arrived safely without any damage or scratches.

Moving within Bengaluru Mishra spent ₹3,000 to transport personal belongings from her previous Bengaluru home to the new apartment.

Appliances and Wi-Fi Additionally, the couple rented a washing machine, a refrigerator, and a water purifier. They pay ₹2,800 per month for these three appliances. Meanwhile, shifting their Wi-Fi connection to the new home cost ₹700.

The final tally Mishra stated that their total expenditure for the entire moving process came to ₹2,53,500. However, this amount did not include the cost of decorating the new home or purchasing other items.

Social media reacts The breakdown sparked a wide range of reactions online, with some users questioning the couple's choices and others sharing their own, often higher, moving costs.

One user questioned, "I have one question if u can afford to give almost 2.3L for moving and all i understand homes are expensive but why not just put a downpayment in a good house? I mean as a influencer people earn good money so downpayment for a house will be like pretty good and then taking a loan will be easy?"

Another wrote, "Needed this informative breakdown."

A third user shared a comparison from their own experience: “Ma'am to be really honest it was for more for us. 1.5lacs for 3 bhk move including car, 2.5 lacs deposit and 12 k for no broker. Not to forget minor expenses of urban claps, minor expenses and others amounting to approx 30k.”

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A fourth user questioned the broker fee, writing, "Where did u get the 3 BHK flat for 37000/-, it doesn't cost anything less than 65k in South Bengaluru, and deposit is also more than 3 lac everywhere."

A fifth user, however, called it a bargain: "3bhk at 37k is a steal girl! we pay a little less than that for a 1bhk."