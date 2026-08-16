₹2.5 lakh to move into a 3BHK? Bengaluru couple details breakdown in viral video

Moving into a new home can come with several expenses, especially when belongings have to be shifted from another city. A Bengaluru couple recently shared how much they spent while moving into a three-bedroom apartment in South Bengaluru, with the total cost crossing ₹2.5 lakh.

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The move Ana Mishra and her partner, Ishan, recently rented a 3BHK home in South Bengaluru. Mishra was already living in another apartment in the city, while Ishan relocated to Bengaluru from Kolkata.

The security deposit: the biggest expense According to Mishra, the largest expense during the move was the security deposit. The couple paid a deposit of ₹1.5 lakh for the 3BHK apartment in South Bengaluru.

Hiring a broker The couple decided to enlist the help of a broker to find the home. Mishra mentioned that while it was possible to find a house without a broker, they did not want to handle the entire search process themselves. They paid the broker a fee of ₹37,000, equivalent to one month's rent.

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Shipping furniture from Kolkata The couple paid ₹60,000 to packers and movers to transport their furniture from Kolkata to Bengaluru. This included items such as a bed, shoe rack, dining table, and a king-size sofa.

Mishra noted that the ₹60,000 cost for shipping the furniture seemed reasonable to them. According to her, all their belongings arrived safely without any damage or scratches.

Moving within Bengaluru Mishra spent ₹3,000 to transport personal belongings from her previous Bengaluru home to the new apartment.

Appliances and Wi-Fi Additionally, the couple rented a washing machine, a refrigerator, and a water purifier. They pay ₹2,800 per month for these three appliances. Meanwhile, shifting their Wi-Fi connection to the new home cost ₹700.

The final tally Mishra stated that their total expenditure for the entire moving process came to ₹2,53,500. However, this amount did not include the cost of decorating the new home or purchasing other items.

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Social media reacts The breakdown sparked a wide range of reactions online, with some users questioning the couple's choices and others sharing their own, often higher, moving costs.

One user questioned, "I have one question if u can afford to give almost 2.3L for moving and all i understand homes are expensive but why not just put a downpayment in a good house? I mean as a influencer people earn good money so downpayment for a house will be like pretty good and then taking a loan will be easy?"

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Another wrote, "Needed this informative breakdown."

A third user shared a comparison from their own experience: “Ma'am to be really honest it was for more for us. 1.5lacs for 3 bhk move including car, 2.5 lacs deposit and 12 k for no broker. Not to forget minor expenses of urban claps, minor expenses and others amounting to approx 30k.”

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A fourth user questioned the broker fee, writing, "Where did u get the 3 BHK flat for 37000/-, it doesn't cost anything less than 65k in South Bengaluru, and deposit is also more than 3 lac everywhere."

A fifth user, however, called it a bargain: "3bhk at 37k is a steal girl! we pay a little less than that for a 1bhk."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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