₹2.5 lakh to move into a 3BHK? Bengaluru couple details breakdown in viral video

Moving into a new home can come with several expenses, especially when belongings have to be shifted from another city. A Bengaluru couple recently shared how much they spent while moving into a three-bedroom apartment in South Bengaluru, with the total cost crossing ₹2.5 lakh.
Ana Mishra and her partner, Ishan, recently rented a 3BHK home in South Bengaluru. Mishra was already living in another apartment in the city, while Ishan relocated to Bengaluru from Kolkata.
According to Mishra, the largest expense during the move was the security deposit. The couple paid a deposit of ₹1.5 lakh for the 3BHK apartment in South Bengaluru.
The couple decided to enlist the help of a broker to find the home. Mishra mentioned that while it was possible to find a house without a broker, they did not want to handle the entire search process themselves. They paid the broker a fee of ₹37,000, equivalent to one month's rent.
The couple paid ₹60,000 to packers and movers to transport their furniture from Kolkata to Bengaluru. This included items such as a bed, shoe rack, dining table, and a king-size sofa.
Mishra noted that the ₹60,000 cost for shipping the furniture seemed reasonable to them. According to her, all their belongings arrived safely without any damage or scratches.
Mishra spent ₹3,000 to transport personal belongings from her previous Bengaluru home to the new apartment.
Additionally, the couple rented a washing machine, a refrigerator, and a water purifier. They pay ₹2,800 per month for these three appliances. Meanwhile, shifting their Wi-Fi connection to the new home cost ₹700.
Mishra stated that their total expenditure for the entire moving process came to ₹2,53,500. However, this amount did not include the cost of decorating the new home or purchasing other items.
The breakdown sparked a wide range of reactions online, with some users questioning the couple's choices and others sharing their own, often higher, moving costs.
One user questioned, "I have one question if u can afford to give almost 2.3L for moving and all i understand homes are expensive but why not just put a downpayment in a good house? I mean as a influencer people earn good money so downpayment for a house will be like pretty good and then taking a loan will be easy?"
Another wrote, "Needed this informative breakdown."
A third user shared a comparison from their own experience: “Ma'am to be really honest it was for more for us. 1.5lacs for 3 bhk move including car, 2.5 lacs deposit and 12 k for no broker. Not to forget minor expenses of urban claps, minor expenses and others amounting to approx 30k.”
A fourth user questioned the broker fee, writing, "Where did u get the 3 BHK flat for 37000/-, it doesn't cost anything less than 65k in South Bengaluru, and deposit is also more than 3 lac everywhere."
A fifth user, however, called it a bargain: "3bhk at 37k is a steal girl! we pay a little less than that for a 1bhk."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)