Caught on camera: Food delivery man attacked in Bengaluru restaurant. Know why

Bengaluru: The language row in India's electronic capital has often ignited a heated debate on social media. Recently, a short clip from a Bengaluru restaurant sparked a series of discussions after a restaurant owner assaulted a delivery boy following heated arguments, allegedly over a language row.

In the video, a man, who is purportedly the owner of the restaurant, could be heard saying that “nahin dunga order” (will not give you the order). When the delivery boy protested, the issue escalated, with the two ending up in a fight. Although other delivery partners present at the scene tried to stop the two, the fight became gruesome.

“Kannada guy said order in Kannada. A Hindi shopkeeper brutally attacked the food delivery guy in Bengaluru. Where are we heading towards?” reads the caption of the video.

‘Now playing Kannada card…’ The video of the fight has now gained over 60,000 views on X, with several netizens reacting to the fight in the Bengaluru restaurant. While some netizens said it was the Kannada guy’s fault, others said that ‘Hindi people were very rude’.

“Clearly visible who started, now playing Kannada card,” commented one user.

Another person wrote: “Hindi people are very rude; they must be sent back. I request the government of Karnataka to control Northies before Kannadigas break the law. The situation is leading to the enragement of Kannadigas and it is testing the tolerance of Kannadigas; we are over-tolerant, it is difficult to tolerate anymore.”

“Kannadigas always start first and they take advantage of the fact that they are localities. Firstly my question is, if Kannadigas have problems with Hindi speakers how is this shop even provided approval to function ? Always blaming northies,” wrote a third user.

Previous incidents in Bengaluru The recent video is just one of many incidents related to the Kannada language row in Bengaluru. Earlier, a woman's X post about the language problem went viral on social media, garnering 1.5 million views.