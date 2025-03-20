‘Bad roads, worst traffic, bad water, less…’ employee regrets move from Noida to Bengaluru for work

A Redditor posted their regret over moving to Bengaluru from Noida for a higher paying job, and advised people making a similar move to think whether it is “worth” it. The netizen ranted on r/Noida, with the title ‘Moved to Bangalore from Noida and I regret it’.

Why The Move to Bengaluru? Describing the decision making process, the Redditor said that they worked in Noida for over a year after completing their graduation and “really loved the city” because of its “infrastructure and diversity” among other things.

They wanted to switch jobs and began looking for roles in NCR, but realised that this filter limited their opportunities. “Later I shifted and moved to Bangalore four months ago for a 30k/month hike compared to my previous compensation,” they explained.

They added that they now believe that this much hike in salary did not justify the move.

Not Worth the Move? ‘Give Yourself Some Time and Think’ “Now here in Bangalore, the city is dirty, not organised, had bad roads, worst traffic, bad water, less private space per individual and on top of all that the north vs south thing can be seen every day,” the Redditor wrote.

They also complained about lack of space in the city, “Never in Noida I found dense populated places, Bangalore is completely opposite to that. I really regret moving out of Noida.”

"So to people who are planning to shift from Noida to Bangalore, give your selves some time and think "Does it really worth moving". IMO Noida is the best tier-1 city to work in (ignoring the pollution). PS: I am a South Indian," they added.

So, How Did Netizens React? Most comments on the post were sympathetic to OP and also shared similar experiences in the southern city. However, there was some good experiences too.

One commentor wrote: “I did the opposite, moved from Bangalore to Noida because I wanted to stay near my parents. I think the only thing I miss are my friends in Bangalore else I feel moving to noida was the best decision I took... Saved a lot of money and stress. People say noida is unsafe but I feel much safer in Noida as compared to Bangalore. (sic)”

Another added, "I relate. Tbh I didn't receive threats everyday but monthly reminders and racist remarks made it very tough for me to feel accepted within my own country. It felt like a constant reminder of how I'm from the "inferior" cow belt part of the country and felt people looked down on me (despite me out performing most people in my class). I only speak english so I'm sure it's not a language problem. It felt like I could buy a house in Bangalore but I could never call it home. (sic)"

One also complained about the infrastructure, “Did the same mistake a year ago, banglore is simply the most unplanned city of this country, there is nothing that works right there, roads, flyovers, metros all in a chaotic loop. Obviously the only upside of living in Bangalore is the weather. (sic)”

But, not all was negative, one commenter wrote of their different experience, “I am a North Indian and lived in Bangalore for four years. During that time, I never faced any kind of racism (ignoring the occasional rowdy individuals, who are everywhere). I encountered many kind and caring people, like the local grocery shop owner and the chai shop vendors — everything was amazing. (sic)”

Another commenter hoped for their experience to be different, “That said, I love Noida. Its infrastructure is much better, and the population is less dense compared to Bangalore. I have my joining date in Blr office on 1st of April. I am moving to blr after living in Noida for 3 years. I hope that I will have a different experience. (sic)”