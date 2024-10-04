An individual with 10 years of experience from a tier 3 college received a ₹ 65 lakh per annum offer from Google. While some techies found the offer unimpressive, reactions varied, highlighting the competitiveness of tech salaries based on experience.

Google has always been known for giving out lucrative job offers. But recently, an offer letter by the company has gone viral, with people finding it interesting that a person from a tier 3 college with a non-computer science background can bag a job with a package of ₹65 lakh per annum. However, there were a few techies who were unimpressed by Google's offer and claimed to have seen better from the tech giant.

In a post on X, Kartik Jolapara, a developer working at American MNC JP Morgan, shared the profile of an anonymous individual with 10 years of experience and their offer with Google.

Jolapara found the details of the offer so interesting, that he captioned his post as: "What 10 years old experience can get you? Crazy offers".

According to the shared screenshot, the individual had graduated from a tier 3 college and had a non-CS background. However, it was the individual's 10 years of experience at a product-based company in Bengaluru that helped them secure a lucrative offer from Google.

Google's offer included a salary of ₹65 lakh per annum and perks such as a ₹9 lakh annual bonus, a ₹19 lakh signing bonus, and ₹5 lakh as a relocation bonus. The individual was offered the role of Senior Software Engineer, which, according to the screenshot, they “accepted wholeheartedly".

Here's how other techies reacted to Google's offer: "Am I the only one who's not thrilled looking at these numbers? I mean arent they common in tech? Am I missing something?" said a techie.

“To be very honest. Not impressed with the numbers. I’ve seen better by the same company. But I’m happy for him. 10 years of experience and L5 requires a lot of expertise," added another.

Another user highlighted that people with 6-8 years of experience also land similar, or even better offers. However, the user said they are happy for the person. "These numbers can be seen with people with 6-8 yoe experience as well. I have seen people getting similar or even more. But again that's a really good number and I hope the guy is happy and wish him all the best."

“So like after 10 yrs we all will be rich?" one user quipped.

To help clarify the salary breakout of the indivual with the Google offer, a user in the comment section said, “A lot of people in the replies seem confused. If you haven't added it all up, the Google offer is 1.64 crore for the first year. Not crazy for 10 years, but still pretty good."

"Good for him/her. Hope the person performs well and the salary grows further with the skills. Sometimes ppl stop learning after earning these kind of salary," a user said.