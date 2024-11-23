Bengaluru is becoming popular these days for all the wrong reasons. Be it traffic, road rage incidents, scuffles with auto drivers or getting in a verbal fight with food delivery agents, Bengaluru is all over internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to these, now a story has pooped in where a man, who claimed to have worked as an engineer in a tech firm, was found begging on the streets.

According to a recent incident, the man's story was shared on Instagram by a user @sharath_yuvaraja_official a week ago through three videos.

In the first video, the man could be seen dressed in a red t-shirt and appeared dishevelled. He claimed he worked for a tech firm in Global Village Tech Park, now known as Sattva Global City, near Mysuru Road as an engineer. His videos are going viral on social media.

The man stated he began drinking after he lost his parents and now begs for his living. He was found begging on the JSS Road in Jayanagar 8th Block and was also spotted in 4th Block in a drunken state.

In the second video, he rambles about meditation, Albert Einstein's work, David Hume's books, and more. In the third video, he claims to have visited Frankfurt in 2013 and returned to Bengaluru.

"Actually, religion, caste, all those things... See what did (have) I become, finally. I need to read more, I need to read more," Deccan Herald quoted him as saying in the video.

Following his videos were uploaded, netizens were quick to comment on it.

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "Thats so very sad."

Another wrote, "Where is he now"

A third commented, "This is really sad 😢 he needs help he needs to overcome his loss"

"Why don't try taking to nimhans. It's clear something is wrong. He needs help to push him selves out of the condition. Once he overcomes the undying problem he might be able to take care of self. When sensitive ppl go through many losses etc I believe they lose their interest in materialism. Maybe he is in such a stage," commented the fourth.

"This is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life. It’s crucial to support mental health and provide opportunities for skill development and rehabilitation. No one should have to face such circumstances, especially in a city known for its thriving tech ecosystem," commented a fifth user.