Bengaluru-based engineer Varun Hasija's recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has resonated with many as he shared his personal journey of leaving his high-paying ₹1 crore-per-annum corporate job without another offer in hand. Hasija's candid reflections delve into the decision-making process, mental health, priorities, and personal growth following a decade-long career in the corporate world.

His journey underscores the importance of aligning work with happiness, finding purpose, and embracing change. Here are the key insights from his experience.

Key insights from Varun Hasija’s journey: 1. Decision to leave stability Varun described his choice as one of the hardest decisions of his life:

Left his high-paying role without a backup plan.

Decision came from a personal need for a long-overdue break after 10 years in corporate life.

Followed a structured personal framework when evaluating career choices: P0: Happiness – Prioritizing joy and satisfaction at work.

P1: Impact – Finding roles with tangible value and results.

P2: Wealth Creation – Ensuring fair financial rewards for work.

Varun emphasized that happiness at work was non-negotiable, as it affects productivity and personal fulfillment.

2. Struggles in the EdTech Sector Varun shared insights into challenges he observed in the EdTech industry:

Venture capital-driven expectations and aggressive growth mandates led to market strain by 2023–24.

Growth halted, market numbers fell, and many companies shifted focus from service to survival.

His takeaway: “Optics matter — but learn the difference between real productivity and optical productivity.”

He credits Deepinder Goyal (CEO of Zomato) as an example of someone managing this balance successfully. 3. Lessons on Loneliness at the Top & Networking

Varun highlighted the emotional toll of advancing in corporate roles:

"Networking within is king. There is loneliness at the top."

As one climbs the corporate ladder, isolation grows despite colleagues' appearances of normalcy.

His advice: Build genuine support networks to counter these challenges. 4. Adaptability: "Go with the winds" Varun emphasizes the importance of flexibility during times of change:

Change is inevitable; rather than resisting it, adapt to new circumstances.

EdTech models are evolving, with a possible return to offline engagement. 5. Prioritizing mental health and personal care Since resigning, Hasija has focused on slowing down and reflecting:

Exploring personal hobbies like cooking with his wife.

Spending time on mental and physical well-being without setting alarms.

He describes this phase as a period of gratitude and self-reflection, prioritizing balance and presence. 6. Broader life lessons and rediscovery Varun emphasized the importance of reflecting on personal choices:

Years of compromise led him to lose track of personal goals.

His advice: "Pause and reflect on the life you’ve built. Be proud of the 10-year-old you."

He encourages others to reassess their paths and reconnect with their original life ambitions. 7. The journey ahead Despite stepping away from his corporate role, Varun remains hopeful and forward-focused:

Exploring opportunities in AdTech, consulting with early-stage startups, and building new projects.

Dreaming of opportunities abroad with friends in Europe, the UK, and Australia. His optimism suggests this isn't the end of his story but an exciting new chapter. Varun Hasija’s journey provides a candid and insightful perspective on navigating career transitions, mental health, adaptability, and personal growth. His story serves as a reminder that success isn’t just financial stability but finding happiness, purpose, and balance in one’s life choices.

Social media reactions: Varun Hasija’s bold career move sparks reflection and inspiration Varun Hasija’s recent social media post detailing his decision to leave his high-paying ₹1 crore-per-annum corporate job without another offer has generated a wave of responses from users. His candid story, focusing on mental health, happiness, and personal growth, has resonated deeply with many, sparking conversations about work-life priorities and decision-making.

Below are some of the reactions:

Another user raised questions about gauging happiness in one’s career: "How do you gauge happiness before joining? I know a lot of folks who are happy in a particular work environment but that's not the yardstick for you to measure your happiness. It's different for each of them."

A thoughtful comment came from another user who said, "I read your post twice to make sure I understand the undercurrent which drove you to the decision… and well looks to be an absolute wise one. You are on your way to make the cocktail of your P1-3 on your terms... it’s not when one retires but what do you retire in to that matters."

Another user shared a cautionary note: "It is your life & your story. Who else can create better than you? Caution, out of job, you tend to feel you are not answerable to anybody, may lead to doing nothing significant. Value/Wealth creation happens under pressure, happiness and impact can go along. Good luck."

A supportive voice chimed in with, "Well done. Enjoy the break-free life and spend time with family. Welcome to this tribe. I did 3 years ago, no regret." expressing solidarity for Varun’s choice and emphasizing personal fulfillment.

One user commented, "I have backup, things are sorted not having high salary like yours but still not having guts to quit." resonating with many readers who admired his decision but struggled to make the leap themselves.

Another user shared, "Very well written Varun and inspiring as well!" showing that Varun’s reflections struck an emotional chord with readers.

Another said, "Nicely written! Envy the carefreeness and exploration you’re able to do with the break," reflecting envy and admiration for the lifestyle change and freedom he has embraced.

One user added a reflective note: "Don’t continue if you aren’t happy wherever you are or at least don’t see a sign towards happiness is what one should follow." reinforcing the importance of mental well-being and happiness in career choices.

Another encouraged him by stating, "Good decision. Well, take the time and get back when you’re healed!" emphasizing the value of healing and self-care during career transitions.