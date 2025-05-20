Bengaluru entrepreneur finds ankle-deep water inside car, drives anyway to office amid heavy rainfall

As heavy Bengaluru rains cause severe waterlogging and traffic snags across the city, an entrepreneur decided to brave it all and drive away in his car with ankle-deep water.

In a now-viral post, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Arun Vinayak shared a picture of his car's footwell and said, “Building hardware in India is even harder if you have to make your office, cars and homes IP67,” highlighting the absurdity of needing to waterproof not just devices.

Netizens found it hilarious and filled Vinayak's comment section with jokes about what his water-logged car could instead be.

“Dudes got a car with beach mode,” a social media user joked.

Another suggested that he “throw in some fish and make it a leg spa day.”

“This is one of the steps in a pedicure,” added a user.

One user sarcastically said, “Kya sir. India is offering free cleaning of office house and car , that too with water. What else can we want?”

A few users said that he actually needs to have a boat in Bengaluru, not a car.

“Use boats instead of cars near Bengaluru Port,” said a user.

Another said, “What you actually need, is a Kayak.”

“You in B'lore buddy! just wing it, like everything else,” suggested another user.

“Pradhan mantri ghar ghar submarine yojana,” joked a user.

However, some users were not ready to joke about the issue and highlighted a lack of proper drainage and the government's inefficiencies in flood-like situations in the city.

“True, because laying a drainage pipe is god's work that humans cannot do,” a user said.

“All these inefficiencies in our society is making our engineering expensive, too tiresome & complex. As an engineer, it feels good, as a citizen we pay the price for this over-optimisation despite the taxes paid,” added another user.

“These are times when I feel better about my choice to walk to office,” added another user.

More rains for Bengaluru The India Meteorological Department said there will be more rain in Karnataka's capital over the next five days. The weather agency has also issued a red alert for Karnataka, warning against extremely heavy rain on Tuesday.

It warned against heavy showers in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar cities today.

According to IMD's weather report, isolated places in Karnataka will witness “extremely heavy rainfall” on 20 and 21 May.