Bengaluru entrepreneur finds ankle-deep water inside car, drives anyway to office amid heavy rainfall

As heavy Bengaluru rains cause severe waterlogging and traffic snags across the city, an entrepreneur decided to brave it all and drive away in his car with ankle-deep water.

In a now-viral post, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Arun Vinayak shared a picture of his car's footwell and said, “Building hardware in India is even harder if you have to make your office, cars and homes IP67,” highlighting the absurdity of needing to waterproof not just devices.