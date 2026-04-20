Bengaluru entrepreneur uses his Porsche to mix cement for fixing potholes; Internet questions PR stunt

A Bengaluru entrepreneur took it upon himself to fix a pothole-ridden road in his locality; however, his very unique way of getting the repair done has got the Internet talking.

Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore, is the tech hub of a major economy, hosting start-ups and major global firms

The entrepreneur Akhil Hemadri, who featured in the viral video, garnered great praise for not waiting for the government to intervene and instead fixing a damaged stretch of road without any official assistance.

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But it was his luxury red-coloured Porsche that got the actual attention — Hemadri used the bonnet of his high-end car to mix cement for the repair.

After fixing the pothole, the entrepreneur peeled off a protective sheet from the bonnet to reveal an unharmed Porsche. This stunt made netizens wonder if it was all just a PR stunt.

What happened in the viral video: In the video, the entrepreneur said it is every individual's responsibility to keep the surroundings clean and neat. He also noted that the government alone can't change everything.

"Every person should take responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and neat. We should not always depend on the government for everything. Our country is highly populated, and change cannot come by government efforts alone," he wrote while sharing the viral video. "Real change begins when each one of us does our part."

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However, Akhil Hemadri clarified that the video was made "purely to promote my company’s brand and to showcase the strength of PPF for car protection."

He then noted that beyond business, this PR stunt carries a message — “If we protect what belongs to us, care for our surroundings, and act responsibly, we can build a cleaner and better nation.”

The video triggered a wave of reactions across social media. While several users praised the initiative, promoting individual responsibility, others slammed the intent behind the stunt.

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Akhil Hemadri has since switched off the comment section of this viral video.

‘No potholes in Bengaluru’: DK Shivakumar Late last year, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that there were no potholes in Bengaluru, claiming that it’s all ‘social media creation’.

"There is no pothole, there is no issue. It is only a creation on social media. Bengaluru is doing well. People are coming from all over the world to invest in Bengaluru, live in Bengaluru, work in Bengaluru," Shivakumar earlier told ANI.

His remarks were met with great criticism on social media, especially since Shivakumar himself had claimed that large-scale repair work was underway to fix the city’s potholes.

"Pothole repair works are in full swing across Bengaluru. Our engineers and workers are on the ground every day, ensuring lasting quality in every repair. We are committed to delivering smoother and safer roads that match Bengaluru's growing aspirations," he earlier tweeted.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.