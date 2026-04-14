Paying ₹5,000 to run for a day? Bengaluru event triggers debate on ‘fitness vs status symbol’

The growing popularity of marathons and high-intensity fitness events in urban India has triggered a fresh online debate, with many questioning their rising costs and underlying purpose.

The discussion gained momentum after an X post by user Ankit Kedia pointed to the pricing of the HYROX fitness event held in Bengaluru. According to Kedia, nearly 9,000 participants took part, each paying an entry fee of around ₹9,000—amounting to roughly ₹8.1 crore generated in a single day.

“HYROX fitness event in Bengaluru saw around 9,000 participants. They charged ₹9,000 per person to participate, which comes to roughly ₹8.1 crore made in a single day. Same trend is showing up in marathons. People are paying ₹3,000– ₹5,000 just to run for a day. Being fit is good," Kedia wrote.

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"But why are people spending this much on a one-day event? It feels less about fitness and more about validation,” he added.

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Critics call it ‘show-off’ and commercialisation Kedia’s remarks quickly sparked reactions online, with several users criticising what they described as the growing commercialisation of fitness culture.

“Glorified and attention-seeking activity..nothing more!” one user wrote.

“It's just a side change or a pocket money for those who are attending these events. Fitness is a lifelong journey rather than 1 day showoff,” commented another.

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“It's just a status symbol,” remarked a third user.

“Organized scam !! Spending 9k on a yearly gym membership might be more beneficial than one off event !! One doesn't need an event to be motivated, this event seems more like a validation and show off !! People proposing for marriage at a fitness event, common cope better !!” wrote one user.

Supporters defend value and effort behind events However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several users defended such events, arguing that they represent the outcome of months of discipline rather than a one-day activity.

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“I don’t think it’s fair to call this ‘just a one-day event.’ Having run two marathons I can say it’s months of discipline and consistency, the event day is just the milestone. Also, many runs support charities, and people enter via this or qualifying runs & not just high fees,” one user wrote.

“People spend over 9k at a night club to pop bottles and light fireworks for instagram reels...at least here people are pushing themselves to be better and see how fit they actually are,” commented another.

“It was so well organised that giving 9K seems valid. And if you think its a single day event, try organising it at this level.. it’s months of work,” wrote a third user.

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“Why judge the price tag? Some people drop ₹10k on a fancy dinner or a bottle of scotch without a second thought. Spending that on a world-class fitness event is just choosing a different kind of "luxury" experience. It's about doing what you love,” another added.

A wider debate on fitness and lifestyle spending The exchange reflects a broader divide over how people perceive fitness events—whether as meaningful personal milestones or expensive, status-driven experiences. While some see them as symbols of discipline and achievement, others view them as part of an increasingly commercialised lifestyle trend.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.