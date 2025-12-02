Bengaluru Gen Z quits job after calling it boring, inspires netizens; here's what his manager said

A 22-year-old's video has gone viral on Instagram as he finally quit his job after much debate. The Bengaluru-based man has inspired many on the internet as he opened up about not liking his work.

Young Bengaluru man quits job for content creation He said that he would resign from his full-time job the next day. While his initial hesitation gained mixed reactions, on Tuesday, he updated everyone about quitting his job. He also shared how his manager reacted to his decision.

Aanshul Uthaiah, on Sunday, said, "I am quitting my job tomorrow and I have no clue what I am going to do." The caption of his video read, "Sunday ramblings".

“I hate what I do for my work and I hate my life situation right now,” he added.

Viral video of gen Z on not liking work Uthaiah revealed that although he has no backup option, he doesn't want to study despite clearing admission at two universities in Australia. "I work a full-time job which I don't like at all. I find it very boring. It's just got to my head so much that I really can't do it anymore. I feel like I am wasting my time," he said.

He also mentioned that his parents don't agree with him about the decision to quit his job. Besides his job, he said he began content creation about three months ago, to which he wants to give “all his effort.”

“I am so confused right now. I don't know what to do.”

His video gained mixed reactions. However, his follower count almost doubled up as he went from 10K followers to 22.6K followers.

On Monday, he updated netizens, “It's 7:45 am right now and I have to go to work by 10 am, and I am scared. I don't know what to do. I am having second thoughts right now.”

“I just wanted to say that I want to be honest, I want to show you emotions right.”

"Right now, my brain is telling me to take some more time and actually decide if I want to quit. But there's also a part of me that says just go for it," he added.

On Tuesday night, Uthaiah shared that he has resigned. He said, “So I just reached work and I am waiting to tell them that I am resigning.” “Kinda nervous but also feels little relieved. Just wanna get it done with”

“Hopefully this gets over soon.”

“So I just went and did it. I told him that I wanna resign, but he actually asked me to come back in ten minutes and talk to him separately I think but I think I have made my decision to quit so there's no turning back now," he shared his manager's reaction.

Netizens react to man quiting job after calling it boring Many on the internet could relate to the 22-year-old man. Reacting to his video, a user wrote in the comments, “Seeing this on a Monday is giving me a weird kind of hope.”

“I’m inspired to do the same,” added another.

One more said, “Relax!! Your manager might have already watched your reels.”