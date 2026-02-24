‘Bengaluru girls will never do this’: Viral video of pool party in Bangalore sparks debate on social media

A social media user shared a viral Instagram video on Twitter (now X). The video shows a pool party, with DJ playing hard and young men and women dancing. The caption associated with the clip has sparked a debate.

“Most of them go to Bangalore from small towns and villages to study. Finding a good woman for marriage will keep getting harder in the future,” read the caption.

The viral video was originally posted by DJ Rahul Avadhani on his Instagram profile. So far, it has garnered nearly 3 million views.

One X user reacted, “From childhood, these sepoys are watching movies and other media which define enjoyment, so it's obvious. We are a third-world nation with a Westernised mindset, youth will also end up like that, only nah, they are just worshipping what's hyped and considered progressive.”

“Kannadigas hate these migrants for this reason!!! These are not migrants; these are aliens to our state and city. These girls showcase in Bengaluru or outside, do all dirty work and marry simple and still destroy their lives!!!” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “I'll tell you the harsh truth. Normal pakka Bengaluru girls will never do this. The parents have taught proper Sanskara to the girls and also the boys. These girls never do wrong things and never insult themselves or their parents.”

“But the girls and boys who migrate to our city are vulgar. They show themselves as Bangalore girls and boys. Fake people,” the user added.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Debate over gender bias Meanwhile, some users objected to the post. Many of them accused the user of gender bias.

“If you’re looking for a “good woman,” maybe start by being a good man. Cities don’t change people’s values; exposure just raises standards. Education and independence aren’t red flags; they’re green ones. The future isn’t harder for marriage… It’s just harder for low effort,” wrote one of them.

“There are shirtless men, too, in the video. Most of them go to Bangalore from small towns and villages to study. Finding a good man for marriage will keep getting harder in the future,” posted one user.

“I have never seen this morality and sanskaar RR on a video from Thailand or Bali of a group of boys or men...and those men would do a lot more than just dance and drink. The problem is not about Western culture.. The problem is that this was only meant for Men. Hindu Sanskaar for women,” came from another.

Another user wrote, “There r men also there… If u said ‘finding a good man or woman is hard and will get harder’, I would have agreed. Be neutral. Show both sides.. I can clearly see where society is heading, but don’t mislead by stating only one gender.”