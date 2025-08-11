‘Bengaluru hits different’: North Indian man hails Silicon City as best in India, shares ‘wild’ living experience

A North Indian man who moved to Bengaluru in 2022 for a job shared his experience of living in “the best city in India.” Comparing it to Delhi, where he spent three years, the man said the difference between the two cities is “absolutely wild.”

In a lengthy Reddit post, the man listed four key factors supporting his claim that Bengaluru is India's “best city.”

The man said that when he first came to Bengaluru for the job, “life felt like the same rat race — work 5 days, kill yourself with deadlines, then hit some bar or club on weekends to ‘prove’ you’re chill.”

However, he highlighted that the city offers “god-level mentors,” and shared that his Kannadiga friend once pointed out, “You’ll never see Kannadiga boys or girls in this club.”

At first, the man thought it was a casual remark. “But later I realised — it’s not really in their culture. I looked around, and he was right. Most people there were from the North East, West Bengal, Odisha, Delhi, or Mumbai.”

“That one comment changed how I saw ‘weekend life’. Three years later, I’ve left that scene far behind,” he wrote.

He also hailed the “supportive government” in the state, especially for youth.

The man said that the Karnataka government actually supports its people. “Whether it’s about employment, entertainment, or even fair movie ticket prices — there’s a real sense of backing. In most other states, the government barely notices you exist,” he said.

He then compared the work culture in Delhi-NCR to Bengaluru, and shared how the Silicon City values “skills and results matter more than physical presence”.

“In Delhi-NCR, bosses are micromanagement champions. No matter how good your work is, you can’t check your phone, you can’t be late by even 5 minutes, you can’t relax,” the man said. In contrast, he said, “In Bengaluru, I spend 6 months a year working from home, even though the official policy is ‘3 days a week in office’.”

The man said that the city is loaded with resources, infrastructure, and opportunities. “Honestly, you won’t find this combination in many other cities in India,” he said.

He concluded by saying, “Came for the job, stayed for the growth, respect, and lifestyle upgrade. Bengaluru just hits different.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens mostly agreed with the man and said, “One thing you missed is how nice the people are here. In north Indian cities, you find a lot of thugs. Also, the general treatment of service class people like maids, cooks, and drivers is better.”

“As a European, I would consider moving to Bengaluru, too. The only thing missing is the sea. Rest is perfect,” said another social media user.

Another added, “Delhi NCR managers are the most retarded you’ll see anywhere. They’ll be managing some minor teams and act as if they run the entire company.”