Bengaluru influencer’s street shoot interrupted as elderly woman objects to her outfit | Video

A video from Bengaluru showing an influencer’s photoshoot being interrupted by an elderly woman who objected to her outfit is making waves on Instagram. The clip has now gone viral, triggering a debate on social media. The video features an influencer named Shriyanshi posing for photographs outdoors. According to the description earlier shared on her Instagram account, she had stepped out to capture pictures in natural sunlight on a road in the city.

What happened during the photoshoot? As seen in the video, Shriyanshi is posing for photographs when an elderly woman approaches her and begins questioning her about her attire — which visibly upsets the influencer. The woman, speaking in the local language, continues talking about Shriyanshi’s clothes.

What appears to have started as a routine photoshoot soon turned into an unexpected confrontation.

As the situation unfolds in front of the camera, Shriyanshi does not respond with an argument. Instead, she is seen repeatedly apologising to the elderly woman, seemingly trying to calm the situation and prevent it from escalating further.

Although the clip was originally posted on Shriyanshi’s Instagram account, it has reportedly been removed since then. However, the footage did not disappear from the internet for long.

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Various media outlets later reposted the video on their social media platforms, which fuelled its rapid spread across different platforms. As the exchange gained more views, conversations about the incident began to grow online.

How social media users reacted The viral video has divided opinion among viewers.

Some users defended the elderly woman, saying that she was not necessarily scolding Shriyanshi but simply sharing her perspective. According to these users, even if her view might not have been right, she did not behave disrespectfully.

Others, however, criticised the influencer. A section of commenters argued that creators often push boundaries for the sake of attention online. One user wrote that influencers like Shriyanshi would do anything for views and virality. Another comment suggested that if women like her did not wear short clothes, Instagram would not promote their videos to a wider audience.

At the same time, many people pushed back against such criticism.

One user remarked that the elderly woman should visit ancient Indian temples, where female idols are often depicted wearing skin-exposing attire. Another person commented that people should leave young individuals alone and allow them to live their lives the way they choose.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a woman claimed that a group of young boys passed obscene remarks at her while she was out jogging in a forest area.

In a video shared online, the woman said the incident occurred at Avalahalli forest near Bengaluru. She explained that she was wearing a sports bra and a tank top, which she described as standard running attire.

“There is nothing wrong with these clothes. I know it. It’s quite normal for me,” she said.