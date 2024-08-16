Inflation has hit every section of the society with every household felling the pinch of it. The extra financial burden with almost the same salary is making the life more unmanageable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, one of the sector that least talked about is education sector where the inflation has breached the tolerance limit. Highlighting the issue, an investor from Bengaluru in a recent social media post spoke about the sharp rise in lower kindergarten (LKG) school fees.

Named Aviral Bhatnagar on X, claimed that the ‘real inflation’ has taken place in education rather than real estate, as he mentions the LKG fees in Hyderabad have increased from ₹2.3 lakh to ₹3.7 lakh per annum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Bhatnagar wrote, "LKG fees have gone up from ₹2.3L to ₹3.7L in Hyderabad, mirroring nationally. While we focus on house prices, the real inflation has happened in education. Inflation adjusted, school fees are up 9x and college fees are up 20x in the last 30 years. Education is no more affordable."

Here's few of them: Manoj Arora wrote, “Food, health and education – each of these expenses contributes more than 70% of any average middle-class family. The inflation for all these three inflations is easily from 10-20% annually. But the government inflation will still tell you that CPI inflation is 3-4%. Be very conscious of what inflation you wish to consider for your financial freedom journey." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CMA Venkatesh Alla commented, “Sadly, this central Government sitting idle and keep on increasing taxes without regulating education and hospital prices. What a kind of PM & FM we have. Never felt so bad in my life like this in previous Governments. India’s future is in bad hands for next 4 to 5 years.

Gaurav Kumar Baliyan said, “Education and Healthcare. Massive and mindless inflation."

"This issue is out of hand and no one is keeping an eye on it. @nsitharaman if you want to keep middle class happy, find a way to fix it," commented Mihir Kulkarni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punita Toraskar commented, “KG ke liye itna paisa kaun deta hai yaar …. Aur aisa kya sikhaate hai bacchon ko aise schools mein ? My children went to Govt schools and they have turned out good . While in primary has to pay around 10k education after 5th was free"

Kiran C.N. blamed the parents. He wrote, “This keeps increasing. It's the fault of parents like us who think that by shelling out money, we can provide a good education to our children. Today school fees is a status symbol too. government will close govt schools as most politicians hold educational institutions."

"It's not the petrol price that you don't have a choice. People pay 100 to 10000 for hair cut. 2nd the more is the fee the better is the school kind of assumption is making everybody to increase fees," wrote Jagat Singh Rathore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

the residents are facing extra financial burden due to increasing property costs and lifestyle expenses, affordability of basic services have also become out of reach for many.