Bengaluru job seeker rejected for remote role for 'living in Whitefield'; LinkedIn post goes viral

In a recent LinkedIn post, a job seeker based in Whitefield, Bengaluru, shared a perplexing story of being rejected for a remote position simply because of her residential address.

The applicant, Suki Rajendran, took to the social networking site to detail her experience, sparking a discussion among professionals about the evolving and sometimes arbitrary hiring practices in the city.

The interview and the ‘final blow’ Rajendran noted in the LinkedIn post that she was eager to take up the position. “I got an interview call from a company I was genuinely excited about, great role, remote, exactly the kind of work I’ve been looking for.”

The initial conversation with the recruiter was positive until a seemingly normal question about her location came up, said Rajendran. When asked, “Where are you located in Bangalore?” she responded, “Whitefield.”

According to the post, a brief pause followed before the recruiter suggested that the company preferred candidates who lived in specific areas like Hebbal, Indiranagar, Hennur, or Sultan Palya. The reason given was for potential client visits which happen every three to six months and sometimes a bit more frequently.

The original post

The recruiter asked her whether she would be able to relocate, to which Rajendran pointed out that the role was remote and expressed a willingness to travel for occasional client meetings. She even noted that Indiranagar, one of the preferred locations mentioned by the recruiter, was “45 minutes away by metro”, making it easily accessible and convenient for her.

Despite these reassurances, the recruiter delivered what the job seeker called a “final blow” by stating, “Unfortunately, the new norm in our organisation is to hire only those who live in or near those areas for this role.”

Whitefield: A barrier to employment? The rejection, based solely on a residential location within the same city, left Rajendran stunned as she stated, “So here I am, living in Bangalore, applying for a remote role in Bangalore, and getting rejected… for not living in the right part of Bangalore.”

The post concluded with Rajendran asking other job seekers in the city to share similar stories. “To my fellow Whitefield warriors, anyone else been ghosted by a recruiter for living east of the Ring Road?”

How did netizens react to the post? Other LinkedIn users also shared their experiences of seeking jobs in other cities, while mostly shared concerns about the evolving hiring practices in Bengaluru. Some users also posted their own reasons of the rejection from the recruiter's point of view.

A user said, “Similar experience with me as well. I just said Kengeri ... I never heard them back, till then they were fine to go with interview.”

Another user shared a similar experience but in another city, “I haven't been to Bangalore, but this happens in Delhi NCR too. Companies located in Gurgaon don't prefer to hire people staying in Noida/Ghaziabad.”

One person also called the original poster ‘lucky’ for getting the information early on, “You're lucky the norms were disclosed early. Some companies take candidates through 3–4 rounds of interviews, stretching it over a month, only to reveal the norms, budget, and other key details in the final round—then abruptly put a full stop.”

