Bengaluru news: Elderly man denied entry at mall for wearing dhoti, triggers protest

Bengaluru Karnataka news: It was alleged that the elderly man was stopped by security at a Bengaluru mall and denied entry because he was wearing 'dhoti'.

Livemint
Updated17 Jul 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Bengaluru news: The protest erupted after a video showing a dhoti- and turban-clad elderly man surfaced online.
Bengaluru news: The protest erupted after a video showing a dhoti- and turban-clad elderly man surfaced online.(X)

A group of farmers protested in front of GT World Mall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday, alleging that an elderly farmer, who was wearing a 'dhoti', was denied entry to the mall.

The protest erupted after a video showing a dhoti- and turban-clad elderly man surfaced online. It was alleged that the man was stopped by security at the Bengaluru mall and denied entry because he was wearing 'dhoti'. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday.

In the video, the elderly man could be seen outside the mall with his son. The son could be heard sharing the ordeal and showed the video of security personnel denying entry to them.

According to reports, the father and the son had tickets booked for a movie. The security personnel allegedly asked the man to change into pants to enter.

Also Read | What’s trending in wedding wear? Fun, playful bralettes

The elderly man in his traditional attire told the personnel that he couldn't change clothes as they were travelling. However, the mall supervisor maintained that it was a strict managerial policy, News 18 reported.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Congress-led Karnataka government alleging, "Farmers are being abused and insulted for wearing Dhoti? Banned entry in a mall!"

"Karnataka CM wears a dhoti! Dhoti is our pride.. should farmer wear a tuxedo in a mall? How is Karnataka Congress allowing this? They are most anti farmer! They even increased prices of diesel & betrayed farmers. Now they are insulting farmers by denying entry in Dhoti," Shehzad Poonawalla posted on X.

The incident was reported amid the Congress government in Karnataka facing the ire over its move to reserve jobs in private sector for Kannadigas in the state, even as industry veterans objected to the proposed quota, calling it 'fascist,' and 'short-sighted.'

The state cabinet on Monday cleared the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, making it compulsory for private firms to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in their establishments. It is likely to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 04:37 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBengaluru news: Elderly man denied entry at mall for wearing dhoti, triggers protest

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue