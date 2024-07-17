Bengaluru news: Elderly man denied entry at mall for wearing dhoti, triggers protest

A group of farmers protested in front of GT World Mall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday, alleging that an elderly farmer, who was wearing a 'dhoti', was denied entry to the mall.

The protest erupted after a video showing a dhoti- and turban-clad elderly man surfaced online. It was alleged that the man was stopped by security at the Bengaluru mall and denied entry because he was wearing 'dhoti'. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A group of farmers, along with pro-Kannada organisation, protests in front of GT World Mall in Bengaluru, alleging denial of entry to a farmer who was wearing 'dhoti'. pic.twitter.com/dhf6LPOou4 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

In the video, the elderly man could be seen outside the mall with his son. The son could be heard sharing the ordeal and showed the video of security personnel denying entry to them.

According to reports, the father and the son had tickets booked for a movie. The security personnel allegedly asked the man to change into pants to enter.

The elderly man in his traditional attire told the personnel that he couldn't change clothes as they were travelling. However, the mall supervisor maintained that it was a strict managerial policy, News 18 reported.

We still living in west superiority mindset.

In Bengaluru Mall not allowing Dhoti clad persons.

Person came for watch movie in the GT mall @_PVRCinemas pic.twitter.com/GVHIvlgaDP — Basu-CA & RV (@Basappamv) July 17, 2024

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Congress-led Karnataka government alleging, "Farmers are being abused and insulted for wearing Dhoti? Banned entry in a mall!"

"Karnataka CM wears a dhoti! Dhoti is our pride.. should farmer wear a tuxedo in a mall? How is Karnataka Congress allowing this? They are most anti farmer! They even increased prices of diesel & betrayed farmers. Now they are insulting farmers by denying entry in Dhoti," Shehzad Poonawalla posted on X.

The incident was reported amid the Congress government in Karnataka facing the ire over its move to reserve jobs in private sector for Kannadigas in the state, even as industry veterans objected to the proposed quota, calling it 'fascist,' and 'short-sighted.'