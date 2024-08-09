Bengaluru- Kolkata 2nd AC train ticket costs Reddit user ₹10,000: Netizens say ‘travel without ticket and pay fine..’

  • On August 9, booking a premium tatkal ticket on the SMVB Howrah Express between Bengaluru and Kolkata would have cost a staggering 10,100.

Updated9 Aug 2024, 07:58 PM IST
The high cost is attributed to the introduction of the premium tatkal category by IRCTC, which utilizes dynamic pricing. Unlike the traditional tatkal system with fixed rates, premium tatkal prices rise with increasing demand, leading to significant fluctuations.
The high cost is attributed to the introduction of the premium tatkal category by IRCTC, which utilizes dynamic pricing. Unlike the traditional tatkal system with fixed rates, premium tatkal prices rise with increasing demand, leading to significant fluctuations.(AFP)

A recent revelation about Indian Railways ticket prices has left many people astounded. On August 9, booking a premium tatkal ticket on the SMVB Howrah Express between Bengaluru and Kolkata would have cost a staggering 10,100. This eye-watering figure was highlighted in a viral Reddit post that has sparked widespread debate.

The Reddit user who shared the news expressed bewilderment over the exorbitant cost for a 2nd AC ticket on what is essentially an ordinary superfast train connecting two major metro cities.

"Honestly, I don't understand who'd be willing to pay 10k+ for a 2A ticket in an ordinary superfast train between two well-connected metro cities when a regular 2A ticket is priced at 2.9k!," the user wrote, pointing out the stark contrast in ticket prices.

Posts from the indianrailways
community on Reddit

The high cost is attributed to the introduction of the premium tatkal category by IRCTC, which utilizes dynamic pricing. Unlike the traditional tatkal system with fixed rates, premium tatkal prices rise with increasing demand, leading to significant fluctuations.

This dynamic pricing model has drawn substantial criticism from Reddit users.

One commenter labeled the system as "useless" and suggested that the seats should either be categorized under tatkal or general quota, arguing that the current pricing structure and numerous quotas leave too few seats available for general booking.

“One might as well travel without ticket in 2nd AC and pay fine and it would be less than that 10k,” another reasoned.

Others voiced practical concerns, questioning the value of such expensive train tickets when flights, often priced lower, are available.

One user highlighted that some passengers, due to medical conditions or other constraints, might have no choice but to travel by train despite the high costs. “There are folks who cannot fly due to medical reasons. There are also folks who cannot drive as well. I know this because I am related to a few of them. They are being squeezed due to these new policies,” a person wrote.

