A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed a real estate company and its two directors to refund ₹2 lakh to a 41-year-old man who cancelled a residential plot booking after the builder allegedly failed to provide essential property documents.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Bengaluru Urban), in an order dated October 7, directed Virtue Infra Builders Pvt Ltd and its directors, R M Harikrishna and Aravinda Kumar, to return the booking amount with 9% annual interest from July 19, 2024, until payment, Times Of India reported.

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The commission also awarded ₹25,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses. This includes ₹10,000 for deficiency in service, ₹10,000 for pain and suffering and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs. The opposite parties have been given 45 days to comply with the order.

Why did the Bengaluru homebuyer cancel his plot booking? According to the complaint filed by Muni Rao, he approached the company to purchase a residential plot in its Virtue Star City project at Mathkur village in Bengaluru North.

Based on the company's representations about the property's title, approvals and availability for immediate registration, he agreed to purchase plot No. 66, measuring 1,410 sq ft, TOI reported.

On July 19, 2024, Rao paid ₹2 lakh as an advance booking amount. The payment comprised ₹1.5 lakh through cheque and ₹50,000 through an online transaction.

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However, the company allegedly failed to provide the complete legal documents required to verify the property's title and the legality of the transaction.

These included mother deeds and title documents, a land conversion order, an approved layout plan, RERA approval and e-Khata documents.

Unable to verify the property's legal status, Rao decided to cancel the booking and sought a refund. However, despite repeated requests, phone calls and emails, the company allegedly failed to return the money, according to the complaint.

Builder promised refund but failed to honour assurance On August 21, 2024, the company acknowledged its liability to refund the booking amount through an email. It assured Rao that the money would be credited by November 20, 2024, and apologised for the delay.

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However, the refund was not processed even after the promised deadline, prompting Rao to approach the consumer commission.

What did the Bengaluru consumer commission rule? The commission noted that the builder and its directors failed to appear despite receiving notice and did not file their written version. Consequently, the matter was heard ex parte.

After examining Rao's affidavit and supporting documents, the commission observed that the company had failed to furnish the necessary property documents despite receiving the advance payment.

It also noted that the company had acknowledged its liability to refund the money but failed to honour its assurance.

Holding the company and its two directors jointly and severally liable, the commission observed that the complainant had neither received possession of the plot nor been refunded the deposited amount.

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It concluded that their conduct amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission directed the opposite parties to refund the ₹2 lakh booking amount with 9% annual interest from July 19, 2024, along with the total compensation and litigation costs of ₹25,000.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.