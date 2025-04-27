Bengaluru man earning ₹60 lakh complains of ‘depressing quality of life in India’; netizens say, ’…then leave’

A 30-year-old man from Bengaluru has ignited an online debate after voicing doubts over whether staying in India is worthwhile. Posting on Reddit, the man, who, along with his wife, earns a combined household income of nearly ₹60 lakh per annum, opened up about the everyday challenges they face living in the city.

"On paper, we're doing fine. But the quality of life makes me question if living in India is even worth it anymore," he wrote, expressing his frustration with poor infrastructure, endless traffic jams, healthcare shortcomings, and the rising cost of living in the country.

"I live in Horamavu (Bangalore) – it takes me 40 minutes to cover 3 kilometres (I already feel drained by the time I reach my office). Every road has bottlenecks, is broken or dug up. Construction is never-ending. Projects begin but are never completed. Where’s the accountability?" he lamented.

He also raised concerns about the tax system in India, drawing comparisons with other high-tax nations such as Canada and Germany, where healthcare and education are provided free of charge. "We pay massive taxes and get nothing in return. 30-40% of our income goes on taxes. And what do we get? No free healthcare, no decent education, not even reliable water. In countries like Canada or Germany, I'd pay the same tax – but I would receive free healthcare, quality education, public infrastructure that actually works, and a shot at a better life (AQI less than 20)," he said.

The man spoke about the general deterioration in living conditions as well. "The quality of life is just depressing. Dust everywhere. Noise. Stress. Road rage is normal. You can’t walk peacefully, you can’t breathe clean air. I don't feel safe letting my wife go out alone after 7 PM," he wrote, adding that expenses are rising whilst their earnings remain stagnant. Advertisement

"I genuinely want to contribute to this country. I want to stay and build something here. But it just feels like the system is designed to squeeze the working class. I’ve come to believe that every single rupee we pay in taxes ends up in the pockets of politicians. I’m honestly asking – is there any hope left? Or am I simply being naïve in thinking things will improve?" he asked.

His post quickly captured the attention of the internet, with many Reddit users suggesting he consider emigrating.

"Leave India and settle elsewhere if you have the choice. Things won’t improve when quality of life is dictated by politics. We did the same and have never been happier," one user advised. Advertisement

"Things are not going to get better unless there are massive shake-ups at the lower and middle levels of bureaucracy. Moving abroad sounds sensible, but it will come at a cost; comfort being one of them. If you are willing to sacrifice and struggle for the first few years, then go for it. At least your future generations will have a better environment to grow up in, rather than this current mess," commented another.