Bengaluru man earning ‘ ₹1.8 Cr’ complains life is ‘utterly unlivable’

These days, it's not just those living paycheck to paycheck who are feeling the financial strain. Even people with stable salaries can find themselves struggling to make ends meet due to the rising costs of living, increasing familial responsibilities, and other financial pressures. A Principal Software Engineer in Bengaluru earning a whopping ₹1.8 crore per year, has set off a discussion on social media by claiming the city is “utterly unlivable.”

“After taxes, my take-home is around ₹1 crore, or ₹8.3 lakh per month. Yet, I’m somehow losing ₹57,000 every month,” he lamented, breaking down his expenses on networking site LinkedIn.

His lifestyle includes a ₹1.5 lakh rent for a 3BHK in Indiranagar, ₹80,000 EMI for a luxury car, and ₹70,000 on food delivery from Swiggy and Zomato. Fine dining and cocktails at 5-star hotels? That adds another ₹1.2 lakh.

“Even a simple white T-shirt costs me ₹10,000. Premium organic wine? ₹50,000. And let’s not even talk about weekend getaways—Goa and Dubai trips alone cost ₹1 lakh monthly.”

With domestic help, gym memberships, crypto investments, and other expenses, his total monthly spending reaches ₹8.87 lakh, leaving him in a deficit.

“Despite making what most would call a dream salary, I feel like I’m barely keeping up,” he said, questioning Bengaluru's soaring cost of living.



His post struck a chord with numerous young professionals, sparking a broader discussion about the harsh realities of urban living and financial insecurity, while several others also criticized his luxurious lifestyle.

One user wrote, "Income isn't wealth. It's a sad realisation. The only people who get to be secure have generational wealth. Everyone else gets to face the heat."

Another commented, “Welcome to adult life. Constant anxiety and Money worries are the norm.”

"Nothing is wrong with the city because the city is not asking you to spend or live a luxurious life, nor is it promoting it. It’s you who wants a luxurious life, and even if you were in Mumbai or Delhi with this mindset, you would still spend more. I have seen people in Bengaluru living happily on a salary of ₹30K, paying rent, and enjoying life—maybe not as luxuriously as you, but they are happy with what they have," a third user said.

