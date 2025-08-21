Bengaluru man fined ₹1,000 after garbage bag traced back to him through girlfriend's parcel cover

In a story that has left social media both amused and impressed with civic vigilance, a Bengaluru resident claimed he was fined by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) marshals after his garbage bag was traced back to him through an old parcel cover.

The account, shared on Reddit, described how the man left a neatly packed bag of dry waste outside his house before leaving for a trip. “In my area, BBMP picks dry waste on Wednesdays and Saturdays. I had already missed Wednesday’s collection… so I packed everything into a black bag and left it just outside my house before leaving,” he wrote.

Expecting the garbage collector to pick it up, the man thought nothing of it. But nearly a month later, he was in for a surprise. “Cut to today morning-- cops (most probably BBMP marshals) show up at my place while I’m still sleeping. They told my roommate that we had dumped waste on the road and we have to pay ₹1000 fine,” he said.

The marshals, according to his post, had tracked him down through a parcel wrapper inside the bag that carried his girlfriend’s name and his address. His roommate, half-asleep, ended up paying the fine on the spot.

The man admitted the experience was a wake-up call. “What a crazy way to start the day. Also, will try to be more responsible from now on,” he concluded.

Netizens react The post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions.

“Always do this. Once my neighbor got a parcel with her address pasted and the guy was demanding COD. She didn't order any COD. When she refused, he was asking her to give OTP to cancel the order. He ran away when she called someone from neighborhood. Scammers are becoming more creative,” a user wrote.

“The best approach is not to employ tactics about escaping BBMP. Throwing garbage unattended in public places is a crime. Always take responsibility and accountability for your garbage. OP in this post is trying to appear innocent,” another user wrote.