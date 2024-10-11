Bengaluru man fired from job for threatening acid attack on woman over her choice of clothing

A Bengaluru man, Nikith Shetty, was fired from his job for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a woman due to her clothing choices. The woman's husband reported the threat on social media, prompting swift action from Shetty's employer, Etios Digital Services.

Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Bengaluru-based man, Nikith Shetty
Bengaluru-based man, Nikith Shetty(X/@ShahbazAnsar_)

A Bengaluru-based man, Nikith Shetty, was fired by his employer, and a case has been filed against him for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a woman, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the woman's husband complained that Shetty had warned his wife about her “choice of clothes.”

Also Read | ‘No laptop,sales, or…’: Meesho announces company-wide ‘reset & recharge’ break

"This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening [sic]," Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist, said in a post on X, tagging authorities in Karnataka.

After social media users traced Nikith Shetty to his workplace, action began against him. The firm where the accused worked announced in an Instagram post that they had fired him and that a case had been filed against him.

Also Read | Young man gets rejected 5 minutes after interview he thought went well

“We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual's choice of clothing. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services,” said Etios Digital Services in the Insta post.

“As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith's employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions,” added the post from the firm.

 

Following the firm's quick action, many users expressed their gratitude. Ansar also thanked the company for its support.

Also Read | Internet calls Bhavish Aggarwal ‘rude, arrogant’ as he clashes with Kunal Kamra

“The man who threatened my wife, Khyati Shree, with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen,” he said.

According to reports, Section 124 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed against Shetty, which deals with crimes involving attacks using acid or similar substances. It imposes severe penalties for causing permanent damage or severe harm through acid attacks, including life imprisonment and fines to cover the victim's medical expenses.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBengaluru man fired from job for threatening acid attack on woman over her choice of clothing

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.