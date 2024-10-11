A Bengaluru man, Nikith Shetty, was fired from his job for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a woman due to her clothing choices. The woman's husband reported the threat on social media, prompting swift action from Shetty's employer, Etios Digital Services.

A Bengaluru-based man, Nikith Shetty, was fired by his employer, and a case has been filed against him for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a woman, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the woman's husband complained that Shetty had warned his wife about her “choice of clothes."

"This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening [sic]," Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist, said in a post on X, tagging authorities in Karnataka.

After social media users traced Nikith Shetty to his workplace, action began against him. The firm where the accused worked announced in an Instagram post that they had fired him and that a case had been filed against him.

“We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual's choice of clothing. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services," said Etios Digital Services in the Insta post.

"As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith's employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions," added the post from the firm.

Following the firm's quick action, many users expressed their gratitude. Ansar also thanked the company for its support.

"The man who threatened my wife, Khyati Shree, with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," he said.