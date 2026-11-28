A man from Bengaluru opened up about his financial struggles on Reddit. The 24-year-old shared that he was recently laid off from his job. While he is yet to secure a new job, he revealed that his family could potentially lose their home over pending loan dues.

Laid off and torn between responsibilities, man seeks advice Taking to Reddit, the man said that his last working day was on November 27. He added that despite applying for jobs for the past month, he had not landed any suitable opportunity.

Adding to his worries, he said that his family recently received a notice from the bank regarding the possession of their home. The family has been asked to pay pending dues of ₹4.5 lakh by December 1 to avoid losing the property.

Explaining the circumstances, the man explained how the family ended up in such a situation. He wrote on the platform, “My father's business suffered during COVID, and he couldn't pay the home loan for 16 months. Since then, we've been paying the EMIs regularly, mostly with my contributions.”

₹ 4 lakh savings The user shared that he has around ₹4 lakh in savings. However, it isn't enough for the loan payment. He further added that he has several other financial responsibilities, including education and personal loans, health insurance payments and his brother's college fees.

He said that the money in his savings was initially set aside for personal goals such as buying a bike, travelling abroad and enjoying life in general. However, he is now considering using almost all of it to save his family home.

The man shared that he might move back to his hometown to cut down on expenses such as rent and more while he continues his job search. However, he remained worried about exhausting all of his savings without knowing when he might find a job.

"I love my family, but I'm honestly exhausted. What about my future? What if I spend everything and remain unemployed for months?" he added.

Netizens respond Responding to him, a user wrote in the comments, "Pay off the home loan first. Rest all is secondary. Trust me. If you pay off the loan you can still sell it but once you loose it you will get nothing. Trust me everthing is just a little delayed. Also ask your brother to start working and arrange for his college fees for now (sic)."

"Give that money and arrange it little more and get your home possession. Use that house as collateral and get the loan to cover rest of the shortcomings. Let's hope you get a job by then. Get education loan for your brother(sic)," added another.

Someone else commented, "You’re 24. Don’t lose hope (sic)."