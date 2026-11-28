A man from Bengaluru opened up about his financial struggles on Reddit. The 24-year-old shared that he was recently laid off from his job. While he is yet to secure a new job, he revealed that his family could potentially lose their home over pending loan dues.

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Laid off and torn between responsibilities, man seeks advice Taking to Reddit, the man said that his last working day was on November 27. He added that despite applying for jobs for the past month, he had not landed any suitable opportunity.

Adding to his worries, he said that his family recently received a notice from the bank regarding the possession of their home. The family has been asked to pay pending dues of ₹4.5 lakh by December 1 to avoid losing the property.

Explaining the circumstances, the man explained how the family ended up in such a situation. He wrote on the platform, “My father's business suffered during COVID, and he couldn't pay the home loan for 16 months. Since then, we've been paying the EMIs regularly, mostly with my contributions.”

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₹ 4 lakh savings The user shared that he has around ₹4 lakh in savings. However, it isn't enough for the loan payment. He further added that he has several other financial responsibilities, including education and personal loans, health insurance payments and his brother's college fees.

He said that the money in his savings was initially set aside for personal goals such as buying a bike, travelling abroad and enjoying life in general. However, he is now considering using almost all of it to save his family home.

The man shared that he might move back to his hometown to cut down on expenses such as rent and more while he continues his job search. However, he remained worried about exhausting all of his savings without knowing when he might find a job.

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"I love my family, but I'm honestly exhausted. What about my future? What if I spend everything and remain unemployed for months?" he added.

Netizens respond Responding to him, a user wrote in the comments, "Pay off the home loan first. Rest all is secondary. Trust me. If you pay off the loan you can still sell it but once you loose it you will get nothing. Trust me everthing is just a little delayed. Also ask your brother to start working and arrange for his college fees for now (sic)."

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"Give that money and arrange it little more and get your home possession. Use that house as collateral and get the loan to cover rest of the shortcomings. Let's hope you get a job by then. Get education loan for your brother(sic)," added another.

Someone else commented, "You’re 24. Don’t lose hope (sic)."

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.