Bengaluru man gives up US tech dream at Netflix and Facebook only to be…

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has drawn widespread attention on social media after leaving behind his high-paying roles in the United States to return home and care for India’s ageing population.

Why Did He Return to India? Navneeth Ramprasad, who once worked at global tech giants Netflix and Facebook, decided to move back to India after becoming concerned about his parents’ health. “Great teams. Great comp. Great resume. But none of that helped when my parents were struggling with diabetes, joint pain, and post-surgery weakness, and had no structured healthcare system to actually get better,” he explained in a recent LinkedIn post.

What Is His Startup About? Ramprasad went on to launch Praan Health in 2024, describing it as a “family-led healthcare platform” that supports elderly people in managing chronic conditions. According to him, the service has already improved the lives of more than 1,000 seniors dealing with issues ranging from diabetes to post-cancer recovery.

He described the venture as a mission rather than employment, writing, “This isn’t a job. This is my fuel. And we’re just getting started.”

How Did Social Media Respond? Dilip Kumar, an investor backed by Zerodha’s Rainmatter fund, shared the story on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Met a founder who left his job at Netflix and Facebook to return to India and build a company that helps seniors here stay healthy… While everyone is chasing Millennials and Gen Z, he chose to solve for our parents.”

The post quickly went viral, with users praising the initiative. One remarked, “I was reading about Praan Health, and this just echoed. Thank you for sharing such instances that motivate us to build in India and build for a healthier India!”

Others noted the growing eldercare sector, with one user citing a Kolkata startup called Maity that is also expanding rapidly. Another wrote, “Solving real problems for seniors is such a huge and often overlooked market in India.”

