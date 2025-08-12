Bengaluru man leaves ₹1.2 crore job to support pregnant wife, internet applauds his decision

A Bengaluru man’s decision to step away from a high-paying job to support his pregnant wife has resonated with Reddit users. Sharing his story, the user revealed that he is a college dropout who managed to build a successful career in just seven years, eventually securing a work-from-home role in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar with an annual salary of ₹1.2 crore.

In his post titled “Left my 1 Cr+ job to support my wife during pregnancy”, he said his wife, who also works remotely, became pregnant two months ago. “I asked her to quit her job for a year and just enjoy this period, but she wanted to continue working with fewer hours. That’s when I decided to quit my job and be there for her,” he wrote.

He explained that he now handles all household responsibilities, tends to their garden, takes his wife for walks, and has invited their parents to stay with them. “I just wanted to enjoy this whole phase,” he said, adding that he feels “blessed” to be financially secure enough to take this step.

Reflecting on his decision, he wrote: “I think in life, showing up at the right place at the right time matters most-- when your partner needs you, when your kids need you, when your parents need you. Everything else comes second. Getting a high-paying job is the easy part; it’s not worth missing out on these special moments.”

The post quickly went viral, with many praising his choice and calling it an example of prioritising family over career. Some, however, admitted they felt envious of his ability to make such a move.

“Not everyone has the same story...many ppl cant afford to lose their jobs ..u were lucky..u wife was lucky.... happy for u though,” a user wrote on Reddit.

“How's that husband goals? Not everyone has crores in the bank. Anyone would do it if they can afford to,” another user commented.

“Cute, wholesome,” the third user wrote.

“Happy for you dude, it's extremely rare in this volatile market and shitty workplaces culture to have the courage and luxury to do this. Have a wonderful time. Best wishes for a healthy baby,” the fourth wrote.