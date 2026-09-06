Bengaluru man’s 2-hour airport commute takes as long as 1,500-km flight: 'I'm done with this city’

For many travellers, reaching an airport is simply the first step of a journey. In Bengaluru, however, the trip to the airport can sometimes become a story in itself. A recent Instagram video has brought that familiar frustration back into focus after a Bengaluru man claimed that his journey to Kempegowda International Airport took roughly the same amount of time as the flight of the person he was travelling to pick up.

The man, who uses the username @mr.bhasad on Instagram, shared a video from his journey, expressing frustration over spending around two hours in traffic while trying to reach the airport.

His comparison was simple: the passenger he was picking up had travelled about 1,500 kilometres by air in two hours, while he had spent the same amount of time attempting to cover the road distance to the airport.

‘I am so fed up with Bengaluru airport’ In the video, the man compared the duration of the flight with his own commute.

“Bro, I am so fed up with Bengaluru airport. I've come to pick someone up right now, and their flight was two hours long. How long did it take me in traffic? Two hours. Crossing three states from 1,500 kilometers away, he reached here in two hours, but I haven't been able to reach the airport, bro. I'm done with this city,” he said.

Text displayed over the video read, “Reaching Bengaluru airport is a struggle,” while the accompanying caption said, “struggle is real”.

The post has since prompted social media users to share their own experiences of travelling to Bengaluru's airport, with several responding to the man's frustration with humour.

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‘Peak Bengaluru,’ social media users say The comparison between a 1,500-km flight and a two-hour road journey resonated with users familiar with Bengaluru's traffic.

One user responded with a tongue-in-cheek reference to another Indian city, writing, “Gurgaon aao kabhi.”

Another summed up the situation by commenting, “Two-hour flight, two-hour airport commute. Peak Bengaluru,” reflecting the familiar online discourse around travel times in the city.

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The discussion centres on the distance and travel time involved in reaching Bengaluru's international airport from different parts of the city, particularly when traffic conditions are heavy.

Bengaluru's traffic congestion is a recurring subject of discussion on social media, with airport journeys frequently becoming examples of the city's wider commuting challenges.