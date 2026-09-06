Bengaluru man’s 2-hour airport commute takes as long as 1,500-km flight: 'I'm done with this city’

For many travellers, reaching an airport is simply the first step of a journey. In Bengaluru, however, the trip to the airport can sometimes become a story in itself. A recent Instagram video has brought that familiar frustration back into focus after a Bengaluru man claimed that his journey to Kempegowda International Airport took roughly the same amount of time as the flight of the person he was travelling to pick up.

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The man, who uses the username @mr.bhasad on Instagram, shared a video from his journey, expressing frustration over spending around two hours in traffic while trying to reach the airport.

His comparison was simple: the passenger he was picking up had travelled about 1,500 kilometres by air in two hours, while he had spent the same amount of time attempting to cover the road distance to the airport.

‘I am so fed up with Bengaluru airport’ In the video, the man compared the duration of the flight with his own commute.

“Bro, I am so fed up with Bengaluru airport. I've come to pick someone up right now, and their flight was two hours long. How long did it take me in traffic? Two hours. Crossing three states from 1,500 kilometers away, he reached here in two hours, but I haven't been able to reach the airport, bro. I'm done with this city,” he said.

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Text displayed over the video read, “Reaching Bengaluru airport is a struggle,” while the accompanying caption said, “struggle is real”.

The post has since prompted social media users to share their own experiences of travelling to Bengaluru's airport, with several responding to the man's frustration with humour.

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‘Peak Bengaluru,’ social media users say The comparison between a 1,500-km flight and a two-hour road journey resonated with users familiar with Bengaluru's traffic.

One user responded with a tongue-in-cheek reference to another Indian city, writing, “Gurgaon aao kabhi.”

Another summed up the situation by commenting, “Two-hour flight, two-hour airport commute. Peak Bengaluru,” reflecting the familiar online discourse around travel times in the city.

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The discussion centres on the distance and travel time involved in reaching Bengaluru's international airport from different parts of the city, particularly when traffic conditions are heavy.

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Bengaluru's traffic congestion is a recurring subject of discussion on social media, with airport journeys frequently becoming examples of the city's wider commuting challenges.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content shared on social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims made in the post and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Bengaluru man’s 2-hour airport commute takes as long as 1,500-km flight: 'I'm done with this city’