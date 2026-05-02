Bengaluru man’s meme-only farewell email goes viral, colleagues join in with hilarious replies

An unconventional office farewell in Bengaluru has gone viral after an employee chose humour over tradition on his last working day. Instead of writing a formal goodbye email, the individual sent a string of memes, leaving his colleagues surprised and entertained.

The moment was shared on Instagram by Bhavisha Bhatia, who posted a video describing the unusual farewell message. The clip has since drawn widespread attention across social media platforms.

‘Brace yourself’: Goodbye message made entirely of memes In the video, Bhatia recounted how the farewell email began with a meme that read, “Brace yourself, a farewell email is coming.” This was followed by several others that replaced what would typically be a written message.

Advertisement

According to her, one meme read, “Well, I'm not usually one for speeches so memes,” while another joked about spending hours searching for farewell memes instead of drafting a note. The message concluded with a humorous sign-off, making the entire email a compilation of jokes rather than a conventional goodbye.

The approach stood out for turning what is usually a formal or emotional moment into a light-hearted exchange.

Check out the viral video here:

Team responds with memes and jokes The humour did not end with the email. Bhatia said she initially struggled to process whether the message was real.

Advertisement

“I couldn't process for two minutes if this was real,” she said in the video, before adding that she eventually responded with a meme of her own.

Also Read | YouTuber Lakhan Arjun alleges cook spat on utensils, shares CCTV clips

Other team members also joined in, continuing the tone of the thread. Some replied with humorous text messages, while others used memes to respond.

One colleague wrote, “Brother, do write letters and stuff,” while another referenced a popular Bollywood line, saying, “Go Simran, go!”

Bhatia also noted that one response stood out, where a colleague reportedly removed the manager from the CC list and sent a meme in a “reply all” message, adding another layer of humour to the exchange.

Internet reacts with similar stories and jokes The video has triggered a flurry of reactions online, with many users sharing their own experiences of unconventional farewells and workplace humour.

Advertisement

One user commented, “I put the ‘this is my code, it's your problem now’ meme in the handover document I prepared when I left my last job.”

Another wrote, “Okay i know how my farewell mail will look like.”

A third user joked, “Hire him back with 100% hike.”

“Co worker humor,” another user added, summing up the mood of the comment section.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.