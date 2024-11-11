Bengaluru man’s suggestion on Zomato’s ‘Food Rescue’ feature impresses CEO Deepinder Goyal; here’s what happens next

A Bengaluru-based Product Manager made some reccomendations to Zomato's service on X. He proposed limits on order cancellations to prevent misuse. Impressed by his insights, Zomato's CEO encouraged him to apply for a job to collaborate further.

Updated11 Nov 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato. mint
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato. mint

Zomato on Sunday introduced a new feature to reduce food wastage, facilitating ‘unbeatable’ prices for customers keen to purchase discarded items. A Bengaluru man's comment on this attracted the attention of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who was so impressed with the recommendations that he asked the man to apply for a job.

Here's what happened

A user on X named Bhanu, who is a resident of Bengaluru, offered some suggestions to Zomato. He spoke about the potential misuse of Zomato's order and cancellation system. He also recommended limiting Zomato users to cancelling no more than two daily orders to curb any misuse.

 

Commenting on Deepinder Goyal's post, the user wrote, “validations: 1.should not be applicable to COD, 2.Cancellation should not be allowed if the delivery reaches 500 m to the delivery point, 3.Chances of 2 idiots sharing meals ordering and cancelling at the same time getting a discount place. 4. two cancellations are allowed/ month.”

On this comment, the CEO replied saying, “All this and more already in place. Good thinking, btw. Who are you and what do you do? Would love to know you more, and see if we can work together? DM me please if you wanna chat more.”

 

The user further informed the CEO that he works as a Product Manager in a startup firm. He wrote, “Thanks a lot. I am from Bangalore, Regularly use blinkit. I regularly keep giving suggestions to improve services via twitter by tagging your company. Always thinking to reduce -ve impact and improve service delivery. Working as a PM in a startup company.”

What is Zomato's Food Rescue feature all about?

As per the Food Rescue feature, “Canceled orders will now pop up for nearby customers, who can grab them at an unbeatable price, in their original untampered packaging, and receive them in just minutes.”

The canceled order will pop up on the app for customers within a 3 km radius of the delivery partner carrying the order.

The original customer and those in their immediate vicinity will not receive the option to claim the order.

Orders containing items sensitive to distances or temperature such as ice creams, shakes, smoothies, and certain perishable items, will not be eligible for Food Rescue.

Customers who prefer vegetarian food will not see non-veg orders.

 

11 Nov 2024, 01:17 PM IST
      Popular in News

