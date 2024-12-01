Bengaluru, which is home to several people from IT industry as well as students, has once again left everyone amused. This time with an innovative CV for a cook.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, a man named Varun posted a CV which he created for his cook while responding to a post asking for a cook in HSR, Bengaluru. The post has garnered the attention of netizens.

"Heyy chat, I am looking for a cook in HSR who can make me some nice simple homely food, please share if you have leads?" reads a post by X user.

Following that, Varun shared a CV of cook named Ritu.

"You should definitely consider Ritu Didi. HSR's MasterChef. She's been amazing at her job—her simple, homely meals are the best! I even made a resume for her because she deserves the spotlight. Here's a bit about her:" the post said.

The CV mentions the objectives, skills, proficiencies, and achievements.

“Objective bus ek hi goal hai: Aapko roz ghar jaisa khana milta rahe (you will get home-cooked meal every day). To bring comfort and flavor to every meal by preparing simple, homely food that feels like it's straight from your kitchen,” it said.

“Skills & Proficiencies • Comfort Food Pro: Rajma chawal se lekar rasam rice tak, har dish mein ghar ka swad guaranteed (every food item will have an excellent taste),” the post added.

“Saaf-Suthra Cooking (clean): Hygienic and organized kitchen setup -Mama ki safai aur khud ka pyaar. • Custom Meals: Low spice, high protein ya ghar ka typical khaana, aapki choice ke according (protein rich home-made food) • Gas aur Induction Cooking Expert: Gas stove aur induction dono pe khaana. banane mein perfect, har kitchen setup ke liye tayaar (can cook in both induction and gas stove, the cook can adjust in any kitchen),” it added.

Netizens appreciated the X post.

One of the users said, "that’s so cute and creative!!

can we design a smaller version of this? like a business card which you (and she) can give to others?

a simple QR on it will take the person to her prev work (food I mean)."

“an hundred percent vouch for ritu di, makes 10/10 chai too,” one of the users said.