A Bengaluru resident shared a viral post showing his food delivery arriving in just 10 minutes while he remained stuck in traffic for two hours. The post, which garnered 65,000 views, sparked humorous comments about Bengaluru's notorious traffic snarls.

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India infamous for its packed roads and traffic congestion, witnessed yet another astonishing moment that is in the spotlight. A local resident took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the quintessential moment of his life. He expressed fascination at the fact that the food he ordered was delivered within minutes while the traffic did not budge along the route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral photos validating the local's experience were enough to create social media buzz. Let's check out what really happened that had garnered netizens' attention.

Explaining the strange incident, the resident named Arpit Arora said that he was stuck in traffic for two hours. Hence, he decided to order food online but to his surprise, it was delivered in just 10 minutes while the traffic remained at a standstill. The caption to the post uploaded on November 5 reads, “Peak Bengaluru moment is when you are stuck in traffic for almost two hours so you order dinner from your car and it gets DELIVERED IN 10 MINUTES 😭😭(khana khatam lekin ye traffic nahi)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the images shared by Arora shows his car in a gridlock of heavy traffic. Another shows the Swiggy delivery boy turning up with the order. The third and last image of the series shows the burger, ready to satiate the driver's hunger.

The viral post has garnered around 65,000 views and numerous comments. A user satirically remarked, “10 minute me khana bhi deliver ho gaya. Itne jaldi to crush ka reply bhi nahi aata." Another user shared his experience, “Reminds me of the day when I left a friend’s place in Whitefield at 6 and reached my hotel at 9:30."

A third one commented, “Welcome to namma Bengaluru then u must be habituated to this.. or else best option to leave the place." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fourth user wrote, “Have done this twice.. it’s pretty nice." A fifth user commented, “Entrepreneurs in Bangalore are on another level, looking for profit even in traffic." Another user said, “Pehle khana phir ghar jana."