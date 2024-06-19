Bengaluru man takes pride in burning midnight oil, finds empty co-working space ‘shameful’; netizens say, ‘Get a life!’

A Bengaluru employee expressed disappointment at finding an empty co-working space at 6:30 PM. Other social media users defended focusing on impact rather than hours worked.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published03:51 PM IST
A Bengaluru man expressed disappointment at finding an empty co-working space at 6:30 PM.
A Bengaluru man expressed disappointment at finding an empty co-working space at 6:30 PM. (Representative image: Pexels)

A Bengaluru employee called it a “shame” that he had see an empty co-working space at 6:30 PM. the social media user, named Sagar Lele, shared the photograph of the empty office space.

Also Read | ‘No one will hire me’: WFH employee fired after firm tracks laptop activity

“There was a time when I'd have to reach office at 7am and leave at 2am for me to be the first to reach and last to leave. This is a co-working space in Bangalore at 6:30pm. Shame,” he wrote.

His post was, however, heavily contested by other social media users who advocated work-life balance in their comments.

Netizens react

“Get a life! Start living before its too late. Impact counts not hours,” posted one user.

Also Read | Viral video: Couple orders Xbox from Amazon, finds cobra in package

“What did you expect, GOLD MEDAL? Sorry but no, people are smart these days. More time doesn’t mean more output. Putting concentrated 8 hrs is very productive. Rest of the time is for family and for ownself,” one user wrote.

“There was a time when I’d reach at 9 but leave at 2-3-4am depending on deliverables. I decided to run my own firm and make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone working with me. 7 years in business and fortunately all are on time,” another user wrote.

Also Read | Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf charges at fan thinking he is ’Indian’, netizens react

“You decided to waste 120 seconds by writing this tweet. Instead, you could have focused your energies on building another loss-making unicorn or writing a narcissistic motivational post on LinkedIn or creating a cringe podcast talking about your "achievements",” another user posted in apparent sarcasm.

“Did not get it. R u sad about what u had to do or r u jealous of what is happening. Seems they r satisfied to be doing whatever and might be enuf for them. It can be any of the several reasons. Everyone works as per their need. Ur timing was ur need. This timing is thr need,” posted another.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsBengaluru man takes pride in burning midnight oil, finds empty co-working space ‘shameful’; netizens say, ‘Get a life!’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

334.00
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-9.9 (-2.88%)

Bharat Electronics

309.30
10:26 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-8.95 (-2.81%)

HDFC Bank

1,658.00
10:24 AM | 19 JUN 2024
49.25 (3.06%)

Tata Steel

180.05
10:25 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-1.1 (-0.61%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alok Industries

29.50
10:27 AM | 19 JUN 2024
2.15 (7.86%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

554.95
10:16 AM | 19 JUN 2024
39.85 (7.74%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.75
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
28.85 (7.5%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

51.22
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
3.47 (7.27%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,281.00-238.00
    Chennai
    72,711.00-1,095.00
    Delhi
    73,495.00-24.00
    Kolkata
    73,566.00191.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue