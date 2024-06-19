A Bengaluru employee expressed disappointment at finding an empty co-working space at 6:30 PM. Other social media users defended focusing on impact rather than hours worked.

A Bengaluru employee called it a "shame" that he had see an empty co-working space at 6:30 PM. the social media user, named Sagar Lele, shared the photograph of the empty office space.

“There was a time when I'd have to reach office at 7am and leave at 2am for me to be the first to reach and last to leave. This is a co-working space in Bangalore at 6:30pm. Shame," he wrote.

His post was, however, heavily contested by other social media users who advocated work-life balance in their comments.

Netizens react “Get a life! Start living before its too late. Impact counts not hours," posted one user.

“What did you expect, GOLD MEDAL? Sorry but no, people are smart these days. More time doesn’t mean more output. Putting concentrated 8 hrs is very productive. Rest of the time is for family and for ownself," one user wrote.

"There was a time when I'd reach at 9 but leave at 2-3-4am depending on deliverables. I decided to run my own firm and make sure this doesn't happen to anyone working with me. 7 years in business and fortunately all are on time," another user wrote.

“You decided to waste 120 seconds by writing this tweet. Instead, you could have focused your energies on building another loss-making unicorn or writing a narcissistic motivational post on LinkedIn or creating a cringe podcast talking about your "achievements"," another user posted in apparent sarcasm.

“Did not get it. R u sad about what u had to do or r u jealous of what is happening. Seems they r satisfied to be doing whatever and might be enuf for them. It can be any of the several reasons. Everyone works as per their need. Ur timing was ur need. This timing is thr need," posted another.

