Bengaluru man with no debt, ₹2 lakh/month salary feels so ‘poor’ that buying ₹750 shirt stresses him

Can you earn ₹2 lakh a month, carry zero debt, and still feel broke? For this Bengaluru man, the answer is a resounding yes.

Despite “checking every box for a stress-free life” and pulling his family out of poverty, the 26-year-old shared in a viral Reddit post that purchases as small as a ₹750 shirt leave him stressed.

“I'm 26, and I make ₹2 lakh a month. I don't have any debts, and neither does my family. It's just my parents and me,” he wrote.

‘Grew up pretty poor’ The Bengaluru man shared that he “grew up pretty poor” — “Like our household income was never more than ₹6-7k until I was 21, which is when I got my first job. We used to live in a tiny 10x10 room.”

However, after he started earning, he said he made sure his parents stopped working. “They're retired now at our home. I moved them into a 2BHK in my hometown, and I live in my own 2BHK in Bangalore.”

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Where does his salary go? The Bengaluru man said that, every month from his ₹2 lakh salary, he invests nearly ₹50,000, sends home ₹20,000, and uses about ₹25,000 for his rent.

“Here's what I do with my money every month: I put ₹30k into mutual funds, another ₹10k into FDs or RDs, and ₹10k into gold chits. I also send ₹15-20k home to my parents. Then there are all my rental and other expenses, which are around ₹25k,” he wrote in the viral Reddit post.

The man said that since he started earning in 2021, “I've saved ₹4 lakh in stocks, ₹2 lakh in FDs, and about ₹2-2.5 lakh in gold. Plus, I have ₹6 lakh just sitting in my salary account.”

Using his salary, he said, the “bigger things” he bought include a ₹60k scooter for commuting in Bangalore and furnished his parents' home with everything – a TV, sofa, fridge, kitchen supplies, rugs, and more.

“This year, I bought health insurance for my parents for ₹30k/yr and life insurance for myself, which costs ₹24k/yr,” he said. “For myself, I got a MacBook M2 for ₹70k and a OnePlus phone for ₹25k.”

‘I never feel rich’ Despite what seems to be more than enough, the Bengaluru man said he never feels rich. “Honestly, I feel satisfied with what I've achieved, maybe even a bit accomplished sometimes, but I never feel rich,” he wrote in the viral post.

The 26-year-old said he is looking forward to getting married this year, which “will probably cost me at least ₹10 lakh”. However, before the wedding, he said, he wants to buy a car for under ₹3-4 lakh, and gave some assets in his name, like a piece of land, “which will cost a minimum of ₹10-15 lakh in our town.”

“I have money, but not enough for everything. Choosing one thing means I have to let go of others,” he said. “At 26, it feels so strange to feel poor despite earning this much.”

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‘I feel so left behind’ The Redditor said the gloom is worse in his hometown. “The worst is when I go back to my hometown and see my friends who do manual labour or drive autos. They seem happy and content, and an extra ₹1000 makes them feel rich. Years ago, they all had R15, MT, or Pulsar bikes, often on loans.”

“With my financial literacy, I never wanted to do that. But even though they were constantly in debt, they bought things, spent money, and lived life to the fullest. I don't understand why I feel so left behind when, on paper, I'm miles ahead of them,” he highlighted.

‘Buying a ₹ 750 shirt stresses me’ “I've checked all the boxes for a stress-free life, but I'm still stressed,” the Bengaluru man said. “Like, if I want to buy a shirt that costs more than ₹750, I stress about it.”

He noted that he doesn't live modestly — “I'm in Bangalore, I eat out, go out with friends, have occasional parties, and take trips with friends” — but still, “I don't feel content; I don't feel rich.”

He shared with the Internet that he is constantly bothering himself with “will I feel rich if I get a car or an asset in my name? Should I invest more to make a quick buck?” and asked for advice.

How netizens reacted: His viral confession has sparked a massive online conversation about "frugality fatigue," the psychological toll of being a first-generation earner, and why a high salary doesn't always buy peace of mind.

“Think it’s not about feeling rich but rather getting out of the older mentality but without going into overspending mode. You are already doing better than many people out there, please don’t let overthinking steal the joy from you,” a social media user said.

Another commented, “Spend time and money on yourself without feeling guilty. There will never be enough money to be calling yourself rich, try practicing gratitude and look back in the mirror once in a while how much you've accomplished!”