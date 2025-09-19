Redditor claims Bengaluru is returning to WFO since October 1, warns of traffic nightmare

A Reddit user has claimed that traffic woes in Bengaluru are set to get worse from October 1, especially near the outeouter ring road (ORR) area, as multiple companies impose mandatory work from office.

The post on r/ Bengaluru titled ‘WFO Mandatory from 1st Oct, prepare for Traffic woes’ warned fellow travellers to “be prepared” for increased vehicles on the road next month.

‘Mandatory WFO, be prepared for traffic’ The user wrote: “A bunch of offices on the ORR have announced Mandatory work from office starting from 1st October. They're tying this to performance and salary.”

“Be prepared for the increase in traffic starting from 1st October,” they added.

Further, the OP wondered if city police are adequately prepared, “I'm not even sure if the Bengaluru Traffic Police has been informed about this change and increase in density of vehicles on the roads,” the user questioned.

How did netizens react? One commenter noted that the mandatory work from office diktat had been ongoing for a few months now, asking: “Its already been happening from few months I believe... Is there news about 1st oct?” to which OP agreed, but said the rule was previously not fully enforced, adding that he got the news from “a bunch of friends who work in different offices around the ORR”

Some other commenters blamed the “real estate mafia”and lobbying for the strict back to work policy, saying: “These are mostly due to real estate mafia and local business lobbying backed by government, now companies have a new tool for attrition.”

Another agreed, “Government has to increase real estate value so that can get tax from ridiculous commercial rents. Also unnecessary spending on travel, cloths, cars, bikes, food. So much money for Government.”

Some commenters also got philosophical, saying, “Night shift screws up health… Day shift also screws up health… Not working will make you starve… Working will make you money but will suck the soul and life…”

Another added, “First AI bla bla layoff. Now come to office facing extraordinary hardships for peanuts or bye bye. Next time when a company says we are with you; our workforce us our biggest asset etc...just chuckle and remember these times.”

Others began joking and praying for their journey to office from October. One user said, “Aiyo, already there's traffic”, to which OP replied: “We all will be praying for a day like today after 1st October.”

Another said, “All the best”, which prompted a response adding, “God Bless Us all and give us enough strength to endure the traffic woes.”

One user also had a sarcastic solution to being sick in traffic, “Atleast give us office cab da dei Whitefield to Begur taking 3 hours one side... Unbearable Probably I will die in the road..…”