Bengaluru needs to breathe- Viral Reddit rant pushes for a mayor to take care of India’s Silicon Valley

A Reddit user expressed concern over Bengaluru's unsustainable growth, citing congestion, water shortages, and rising rents. The user argued that policies invite more people without addressing infrastructure needs and called for a mayor to address issues of the city.

Advertisement

The post read, “I’m saying this as someone who has lived here my whole life the city is breaking. Every day you can feel it, the congestion the water shortage, the rent that makes no sense anymore, the vanishing trees, the feeling that everything is running ahead faster than the people who built their lives here can keep up.”

What is the user's concern? The user claimed that “every politician keeps promising more growth, more companies, more opportunities, and more people coming in. But nobody is asking the basic question: Where is the space? Where is the water? Who is this growth actually for? Our tax money is used to attract these companies subsidies, land benefits, relaxed regulations.We are paying to bring them here.”

Advertisement

When companies are established in Bengaluru, jobs do not necessarily go to the people who actually reside in the area. Hiring is influenced by networks, language, and cultural familiarity. It’s not solely about “talent,” the Reddit user alleged.

The benefits of this endless expansion don’t return to the residents proportionally, but the costs, including traffic, rent hikes, and infrastructure collapse, are felt by us every single day.

However, the user did not blame the people who moved to Bengaluru. People naturally go where they find opportunity. The issue lies in policies that repeatedly attract unlimited inflow into a city that can no longer sustain it, the user noted.

Check out the post here —

Advertisement

What does Bengaluru need now? The social media user shared a few tips to improve the living conditions of people living in Bengaluru. The city needs a Mayor willing to say what no leader has dared to say, that there should be no new large corporate expansions in the next phase of the city. Not until the city stabilises and the fundamentals are fixed.

Advertisement

Companies already here should be taxed more, and that revenue should remain in Bengaluru. It must be allocated to public transport, drainage systems, lake restoration, roads, affordable housing, parks, and enhancing overall livability.

The user also highlighted that an end to the ongoing push to encourage more migration into the city by stopping the government’s efforts to attract more people, especially since we are already unable to adequately support those who are currently here.

“A city cannot keep giving and giving until the people who built it feel like outsiders in their own home. Bengaluru needs to breathe. To recover.To take care of itself and its own first,” the post read.

Bengaluru's infrastructure woes The Reddit post comes at a time when concerns over Bengaluru's infrastructure have been raised on social media. Recently, industry leaders, including Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Peak XV's Rajan Anandan, highlighted the infrastructure issue of Bengaluru, flagged by citizens on the internet.

Advertisement

Netizens react Several social media users echoed the concerns raised by the Reddit user and shared their opinions.

One of the users commented,"Why do they all have to be in Karnataka? If they are pushing, why not develop one for each state and may be you don’t have to deal with the language problems as well. Secondly, we were unable to build a single city in our state. Do you think the current government is capable of building another?"

Another user noted, “Can Bangalore as a city accommodate more people? Troublingly, the answer is YES. Mumbai has more people, Delhi NCR has as many people as Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad combined. So we definitely have regions with more people in this same country.”

Advertisement

The user added, “Can we AT PRESENT CONDITIONS sustain the city? Unsurprisingly, the answer is NO. Bangalore needs civic management. Not just roads and public transit, but also water infrastructure, waste management, etc. A city plan is definitely needed.”