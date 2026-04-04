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₹180 for 1 liter of coconut water? Bengaluru vendor’s pricing shocks internet

The image quickly went viral due to its unusual pricing, as coconut water in most places across India is typically sold per coconut rather than by volume.

Kanishka Singharia
Published4 Apr 2026, 03:22 PM IST
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Bengaluru coconut seller charges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>180 per litre, sparks debate online
Bengaluru coconut seller charges ₹180 per litre, sparks debate online(Pexels )
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Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, seems to have a knack for producing delightful everyday surprises - the kind the internet calls “Peak Bengaluru moments”. These unusual episodes from the Silicon Valley of India often go viral on social media, and the latest example comes from a coconut seller.

A roadside vendor selling coconut water has caught the attention of internet users. An image posted by an X user, Ritu Joon, shows a stall with a large blackboard displaying the price written in white chalk: “1 litre 180”.

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The image quickly went viral due to its unusual pricing, as coconut water in most places across India is typically sold per coconut rather than by volume.

“I have seen coconut water sold in litres only in Bengaluru. Peak Bengaluru,” Joon wrote. The post soon drew attention and sparked conversations among users, who compared the price and selling method with what they experience in their own cities.

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How social media users reacted:

Many users weighed in on both the pricing and the sales approach, with some calling it overpriced, while others noted that similar practices are common in other cities.

One user wrote, “ 180 is way too much, I drink it in my hometown for 50.” Another commented, “This kind of thing is possible only in Bengaluru.” A third user also pointed out the price difference, writing, “180 is very costly in my hometown, you can get it for 50 only.”

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Others, however, suggested that selling coconut water by volume is not entirely unique. One user said, “Even in Hyderabad, they sell either per coconut or by the litre.” Another user appeared less surprised by the concept and commented, “This is normal. But don't buy like this.”

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Several users also expressed curiosity about how the vendor measures the quantity of coconut water, with one asking, “How do they measure the quantity inside the coconut?”

Responding to the query, Joon clarified how the stall handles the measurement. She replied, “You can bring your 1-litre bottle, and they will fill it.”

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Bengaluru momo seller earns 1 lakh per day?

Meanwhile, last year, a street-side momos seller in Bengaluru gained significant traction on social media after allegedly revealing that he earned around 31 lakh per month — about 1 lakh per day. The stall, known as KK Momos, became a popular food stop in the city. Despite operating from a roadside setup, the business reportedly made “lakhs per day”.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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